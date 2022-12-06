Highland Park Golf, Lacrosse Player, 10, Puts ‘Service Above Herself’

HIGHLAND PARK, IL — We all know student athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.

This Submission comes from Ida Fiore, co-founder of Service and Learning Together, or SaLT. Fiore Nominated 10-year-old Hannah of Highland Park, who plays both golf and lacrosse.

Star student athlete’s name

Hannah

Star student athlete’s home town

Highland Park, Illinois

How do you know the star student athlete?

Co-sponsor of a service-learning program that the athlete is involved in

What sport does the star student athlete play?

Golf and Lacrosse

Why do you believe the star student athlete should be recognized?

Hannah is on our SaLT: Service and Learning Together leadership board, and she takes every opportunity to make a difference putting service above herself. In the wake of the Fourth of July Highland Park Parade shooting tragedy, SaLT (Service and Learning Together) students mobilized to help our community heal. Hannah took action to make a difference as they motivated her friends, families, and service networks. These young women worked tirelessly to provide thousands of “Highland Park STRONG” t-shirts, yard signs, wristbands, and car magnets to raise funds for victims and their families – but also lift the spirits of our community in pain.

Her leadership and commitment were inspiring to many throughout the summer. She organized volunteers, ordered supplies, sold t-shirts at various venues, mailed orders around the country, and delivered orders around our community.

After a summer filled with intense emotions and hundreds of hours of volunteer work, this strong young leader and her team donated over $55,000 to the Highland Park Community Foundation to support the victims and families of this tragic shooting.

She turned their pain and loss into empathy and action!

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star student athlete?

Hannah is empathetic, strategic, and relentless in her efforts to make her community a better place.

Keep up the great work, Hannah!

