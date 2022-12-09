Highland Arts Council host 20-plus student artists at Expo

Highland Arts Council

HIGHLAND —The Highland Arts Council recently Hosted the sixth annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo 2022 Featured more than 20 regional visual and performing artists, grades 5-12, showcasing their talent for the public.

Featured at the Highland Masonic Lodge during the event Nov. 19 were visual artists Reagan Adolph, Maccenna Fischer, and MariEva Mallrich, of Highland High School; Jameson Mallrich, Highland Middle School; Hazel Bast, Highland Elementary; Olivia Clark, Cora Eversgerd, Hayli Rinne, Hailey Rolfingsmeyer and Emma C. Toeben, Central Community High School in Breese; Wade Diekemper, Isabelle Gilomen, Maggie Maxwell, and Maddie Quaid, of Carlyle High School; Clara Ledbetter, homeschooled; and, Lipika Singh, of Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

Performing artists were Elias Allen, Maddalena Altmeyer, and Lukas Raynor, of Highland High School, and Emma Jaco, of Highland Middle School.

The Highland Arts Council actively promotes the arts in and around the community of Highland, providing a showcase for local artists and educational opportunities for many to be exposed to the arts. HAC enriches lives through the appreciation of the arts, and the annual Youth Arts Expo is one of the many exciting ways that HAC encourages artists and those who enjoy art.