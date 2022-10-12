“Higher Ambitions to the Grave”: Fans Give Ex-NBA All-Star a Stern Reality Check as 36-Year-Old Vet on the Verge of Hanging His Boots

Every athlete must confront the harsh truth of retirement one day. The 36-year-old veteran Goran Dragic appears to be frank about the end of his NBA career. But the fan’s reactions are the exact opposite of what was expected. When it comes to the NBA, not everyone is perhaps as natural as LeBron James to maintain dominance in the league until the age of 40. Dragic will be in the NBA for the 15th time this season and has played for arguably some of the best teams .

There are very few players who started playing professional basketball as teenagers. Dragic is one of those, and he believes that he has more mileage in his body than most NBA players. Having played with some of the game’s biggest names and making an All-Star appearance, Dragic also won the NBA Most Improved Player in 2014.

He will be seen in Chicago Bulls’ colors for the 2022-2023 season, which he considers to be one of the highlights of his career. At the same time, he believes his career will possibly come to an end after that.

Fans are upset after Goran Dragic shared his retirement plans

During an interview with The Athletic, Goran Dragic discussed various facets of his life. Talking about his career, children, and way of life. When asked how he felt about entering the new NBA season. Dragic said it is special and further added, “It means a lot, I never thought I’m going to be in the league for 15 years.“He later opened up about his thoughts on retirement. They added, “This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably close to the end of my career. I just want to enjoy it and win games”.

Sep 19, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) pulls in a ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fans usually experience sadness when a player decides to retire. However, in Dragic’s instance, NBA fans appear to be disappointed. The reason is that Dragic left the Toronto Raptors saying he had “higher ambitions”.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

It appears to be clear that the fans are upset. The comments section of the tweet by NBA Central is full of such comments.

The entire globe will be watching Goran Dragic play once more and hope to make his 15th season memorable.

What do you think of Goran Dragic’s comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.