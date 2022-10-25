High-scoring Devin Booker, Suns face Defending NBA Champion Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have done more than win four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons.

They’ve set the standard Monty Williams says everyone else is trying to achieve.

“They’re just one of the Flagship organizations in the NBA and we’re all, nobody wants to admit it, but we’re all shooting for them,” Williams said. “So you have to respect it.”

The Suns (2-1) face the Warriors (2-1) Tuesday in the first of four meetings in the regular season that may be previews to a possible playoff matchup.

