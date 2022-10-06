High schools: Second-half surge leads Amsterdam boys’ soccer past Gloversville

Amsterdam scored three goals in quick succession in the second half and defeated Gloversville 3-1 in a Foothills Council boys’ soccer game Wednesday.

Aundray Fowler scored 60:30 into the contest, Nate Covey tallied at the 61-minute mark, and Marco Bottisti completed the Amsterdam scoring at the 62:20 mark. Alex Jablonski made five saves for Amsterdam. Sayer Pierce scored for Gloversville soon after Amsterdam’s three-goal outburst.

Scotia-Glenville defeated Johnstown 16-2 in another Foothills Council game, with Kofi Jack totaling six goals and an assist and Xavier DeLuca gaining four goals and four assists for the Tartans. Jack boosted his season goal count to 35. Saif AbuZahra had two goals and two assists for Scotia, Connor Raven had two goals, and Sam Feinberg also scored. Elijah Jones and Trey Naselli scored for Johnstown.

Noah Colburn and Tyler Lozier both collected two goals and an assist, and Sam Sunderland added another goal and an assist for Canajoharie in a 5-2 Western Athletic Conference boys’ soccer win over Schoharie. Canajoharie scored two goals in the final five minutes to break open a close contest. Connor Dietz and Maxwell Kenny had the Schoharie goals.

Brody Page scored in the 94th minute Assisted by Trevor Ruberti, and Mayfield edged Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in overtime 1-0. Sean Foreman made four saves for Mayfield, and Andrew Baaki made eight stops for the Knights.

Northville clinched the WAC Mohawk Division title with a 9-0 win over Fort Plain. Jacob Frank paced the Falcons with four goals and three assists, two of them coming on the game’s opening two goals by Miles Weaver.. Evan Tamulaitis and Landon Ginter both had a goal and an assist for Northville.

Ryan Pudney made four saves, and Chris Maher supplied both goals for Galway in a 2-0 non-league win over Fort Ann. Joe DeVellis and Casey Clarke Assisted on Maher’s goals.

DRINON’S SPARKS SCHOOL

In Western Athletic Conference girls’ soccer, Haley Drinon scored a pair of second-half goals, with Morgan Phelan and Lily Ballard getting assists, in Schoharie’s 2-1 win over Canajoharie. Korynn Kretser scored for Canajoharie.

Kaelin Thompson came through with three goals and an assist, and Ryan Morgan recorded a hat trick in Northville’s 12-0 win over Fort Plain. Adrianna Van Allen had two goals for the Falcons, Leah Valovic had a goal and three assists, Lily Klippel and Ciara Thompson both had a goal and an assist, and Shaylee Snedeker chipped in with a goal.

Jordan DeNinno scored both goals for OESJ in a 2-0 win over Duanesburg. Jade Bonneau made four saves for OESJ.

Olivia Trendell scored two goals, with Payton Vaula assisting on two of them, and Nyssa Roennpagel made seven saves in Cobleskill-Richmondville’s 3-0 non-league shutout of Galway.

MAYFIELD VOLLEYBALL WINS

Mayfield had plenty of success from the back line as Brooke Long came away with nine aces, and Madison King and Kamee Myers both served six aces, in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 Western Athletic Conference girls’ volleyball win over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons. King, Myers and Long also had eight, five and four kills, respectively, while Lilia White had a team-high 11 assists for the Panthers. Alanah Kelly had four kills for Bishop Gibbons, and Tatum Liverio had four assists.

Alanah Barnhill delivered 10 kills, Gabriella Luna assisted on 16 points, and Mekeel Christian Academy improved its WAC record to 6-0 with a comeback 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 win over Fonda-Fultonville. Maddy Mott had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Braves, Samara Hunt had 17 digs, and Amber Cole amassed 26 assists.

Galway also went to 6-0 in the WAC, with Carolyn Bruchac picking up 19 service points, nine aces and eight digs in the Eagles’ 25-4, 25-12, 25-16 win over Berne-Knox-Westerlo. Amber Kolpakas had eight kills and eight aces for Galway, Sophia Fasolino had 12 assists, and Jayden DeVellis had 16 digs.

Canajoharie/Fort Plain beat Fort Plain 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-24. Tori Harrington had six kills and 20 service points for Schoharie, and Annabell had 11 kills.

Maddison Simonds and Jade Dygert both served seven aces as part of OESJ’s 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 non-league win over Loudonville Christian. Brooke Trumble had five aces and four kills for OESJ, Mari-Jayn Clifford had four aces, and Simonds contributed six assists.