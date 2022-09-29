High schools: Rogers leads Broadalbin-Perth boys’ soccer in 10-0 win over Johnstown

Broadalbin-Perth’s Alex Rogers (13) controls the ball as Johnstown’s Mason Gray (18) defends during Wednesday’s game at Patriot Field in Broadalbin.

Broadalbin-Perth rolled to a 10-0 Foothills Council boys’ soccer win over Johnstown on Wednesday, with Alex Rogers scoring three goals and both Tony Daniello and Landon Russom scoring two.

Darrin Mosher, Zeke Boehme and Massimo Pasquarelli also scored, and Rogers had two assists. The Patriots finished with a 41-1 advantage in shots attempted.

A first-half own goal and a second-half goal from Kofi Jack led Scotia-Glenville in a 2-0 win over Amsterdam on Wednesday. Zach Place recorded the shutout for Scotia-Glenville, needing just two saves. Amsterdam was led by goalie Alex Jablonski, who stopped 14 shots.

Middleburgh’s Austin Johns scored four times, including his 100th career goal, in Middleburgh’s 9-0 Western Athletic Conference win over Canajoharie. Eric Pickering added two goals for Middleburgh, which also got a goal apiece from Nate Wood, Guillermo Martinez and Braeden All. Canajoharie goalie Will Douglass made 13 saves.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo beat Fonda-Fultonville 3-1 on goals from Zack Schwenk, Locke Gerken and Kyle Williams. Lucas Lusito backstopped the win with three saves. Sam Kosiba made 17 saves for Fonda-Fultonville, while Mike Carpenter scored off a Landon Rose assist.

Mayfield and Schoharie played to a 0-0 draw. Schoharie goalie Cody Hellstrom made 14 saves to preserve the tie, while Mayfield’s Sean Foreman stopped the only shot on goal he faced.

Northville defeated Mekeel Christian Academy 5-0, as Jacob Frank scored the Falcons’ first three goals, then assisted on Miles Weaver’s two goals. Landon Frasier earned the shutout with four saves, while Mekeel Christian’s Justin Davidson stopped two shots.

MAYFIELD BESTS SCHOOL IN OT

Jaidyn Chest scored the golden goal in overtime, while Abigail Chest and Cloey Dopp scored two goals each for Mayfield in a 5-4 Western Athletic Conference win over Schoharie. Mayfield goalie Sallyann Agerter finished with five saves. For Schoharie, Haley Drinon scored three goals, Lily Ballard scored once and Bella Donzelli added an assist.

Duanesburg beat Canajoharie 3-0 on first-half goals from Molly Laudato, Harlee Manus and Hailey Rose. Duanesburg goalie Morgan Krouse notched a shutout with six saves, while Canajoharie’s Tori Blakeslee was credited with five saves.

Claire Scram scored all of Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s goals and Claire Curvin made nine saves in a 3-1 win over Fonda-Fultonville. Jill Sandel scored for Fonda-Fultonville, and goalie Emma Crahan finished with six saves.

OESJ beat Fort Plain 6-0, led by two goals from Sydney Schell. Also scoring were Carolyn Littrell, EmmaJo Schmidtmann, Julia Elwood and Jordan DeNinno. Elwood and DeNinno added two assists each.