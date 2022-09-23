High schools: Balanced effort leads Amsterdam girls’ soccer to win

Five different players scored for Amsterdam in its 5-0 Foothills Council girls’ soccer win over Glens Falls on Thursday.

Madison Cebula led the way with a goal and two assists, while Madisyn Meca and Julia Dion each had a goal and an assist, Anne Stanavich and Felise Fowler scored a goal apiece and Nikki Turney chipped in an assist.

Amsterdam’s Carolyn Sculco recorded a shutout in goal with seven saves, and Glens Falls got five saves from Sarah Wolfstitch.

Broadalbin-Perth was a 5-1 Winner over South Glens Falls with a goal apiece from Mianna Barboza, Jillian Sassanella, Aubrey Fisher, Olivia Rogers and Chase Tyler, along with three saves from Mairead Marsden. Ashlyn Fish scored and Elena Kennedy made seven saves for South Glens Falls.

Schuylerville’s Amanda Pflieger had three goals and an assist in a 10-0 win over Gloversville. Macey Koval added two goals and two assists for Schuylerville, which also got a goal each from Keira Rogan, Victoria Piferi, Anika Buff, Anna Armstrong and Lexi Hewitt. Goalie Taylor Barraclough recorded the shutout with two saves.

Northville picked up a 5-0 Western Athletic Conference boys’ soccer win over Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg, led by goals from Erik Gutowski, Lanson Ginter, Miles Weaver, Jacob Frank and JT Artikuski. Ginter added two assists, with Weaver and Frank adding one each. Zack Schwenk scored for BKW/Duanesburg.

In a five-set Foothills Council girls’ volleyball match, Amsterdam beat Gloversville 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-4. Payton Hoefs led Amsterdam with 18 service points, including four aces, along with three kills and two digs, while Lia Oviedo had five aces among her 13 points. In defeat, Gloversville got 12 kills from Zoie Tesi, eight kills from Jackie Rattray and 24 assists from Allie Salvione.

In Foothills Council field hockey, Johnstown rolled to a 12-0 win over Gloversville. Emily Pertell, Jena Barker and Nicole Wendolski scored two goals apiece for Johnstown, Cole Krempa added a goal and three assists and Nicole Simone, Reegan Wilcox, Amia Hall, Ayaka Sasaki and Ally Salamack also scored.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

Queensbury 91, Gloversville/Mayfield 62

200 Medley Relay—Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Boczar, Durante, Knill), 2:14.22. 200 Freestyle—Mya Star (Q), 2:16.34. 200 IM—Allie Johnston (Q), 2:38.20. 50 Freestyle —

Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q), 30.31. Diving — Roza Spies (G/M), 151.25 points. 100 Butterfly—Alexis Knill (Q), 1:16.35. 100 Freestyle—Mya Stark (Q), 1:02.80. 500 Freestyle—Marina Muldner (Q), 6:24.32. 200 Freestyle Relay—Queensbury (Durante, McDermott, Kennelly, Johnston), 2:16.65. 100 Backstroke—Allison Ebersole (G/M), 1:23.69. 100 Breaststroke—Finley Ebersole (G/M), 1:27.04. 400 Freestyle Relay — No scoring.