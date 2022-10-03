High school volleyball: West closing in another SPC title – Salisbury Post

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s volleyball team can put another South Piedmont Conference Championship in the record books this week.

Coach Jan Dowling’s West Squad has ruled the SPC again this season.

The Falcons (15-3, 10-0) are 24-0 in league games in the current alignment of the SPC and they’ve also won 20 straight games against Rowan opponents.

Those 20 consecutive county wins have all come against Carson, East Rowan and South Rowan, strong programs that are in a three-way tie for second in the SPC with 7-3 records.

West has won 118 matches, while losing 23 over the last six seasons.

West should have an easy one Tonight at Concord. Most of the attention will be focused on the South Rowan at East Rowan matchup. South won the first meeting on its home floor.

Fifth-place Lake Norman Charter is the only SPC team that has won a set against the Falcons this season. Lake Norman Charter has become a tough team to beat and won recent matches against Carson and South Rowan.

LNC is ranked 22nd in 3A West by MaxPreps. West is fifth, with East 10th, Carson 14th and South 16th.

After tonight’s game, the Falcons will have a big finish to their regular season — at East Rowan on Wednesday, and then the rematches next week at home with Carson (Monday) and South (Wednesday).