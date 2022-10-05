High school volleyball Tuesday Highlights

Copper Hills 3, Herriman 1

Region 3 is easily one of the most competitive volleyball regions in the state, and Copper Hills made sure to thicken the plot with a 3-1 upset over Herriman. The Grizzlies halted a two-game losing skid and forced their way into a three-team tie for second in the region at 3-2.

“It is always fun to play against a team with such quality players. We are proud of our athletes to be such fighters and compete for each other. We never could win without our family mentality,” said Copper Hills Coach Kylie Bussell.

Maple Mountain 3, Springville 0

The Golden Eagles dominated the rivalry match, sweeping the Red Devils to remain unbeaten in region play. Serve receiving was big for Maple Mountain, as Springville was held to just 13, 12 and 15 points in the match. Ranked second in 5A’s RPI, the Golden Eagles now turn their attention to a huge match against region foe Salem Hills.

“We had a game plan and went in and executed it. Our girls were disciplined in some defensive things we’ve been working on. We competed every Rally and were just Relentless in our effort tonight,” said Maple Mountain Coach Adam Longmore.

Sky View 3, Bear River 0

Quality teams know how to tackle adversity head on and the Bobcats are proving they are a quality team. With a new setter in the lineup, Sky View didn’t skip a beat, knocking off Bear River in straight sets. The top ranked Bobcats will look for revenge next week when they battle the only team to beat them this season, valley rival Ridgeline.

“The team did a great job stepping up tonight with a new setter. We lost our quarterback, Brynn Hart, for a few weeks due to a back injury. Allie Dahlgren did a great job setting for us tonight. She had 22 assists and an ace,” Sky View Coach Sheila Sorensen said.

Syracuse 3, Weber 1

The Titans dropped the first set on the road at Weber but rebounded nicely to secure their tenth straight win. Keeping Weber’s offense out of sync was important for Syracuse, who remains undefeated in region play.

“We struggled with our serve receive initially, but the kids stayed patient as the match progressed and we started to play better defense,” Syracuse Coach Corrie Vigil said. “I was pleased with the girls and how they kept composure after losing the first set.”

Timpview 3, Alta 0

The Thunderbirds seem to be hitting their stride and just at the right time as Timpview beat Alta 3-0. Each of the last three region matches have ended in straight set victories for the T-birds, who find themselves in second in the region with just five matches left in the regular season.

“Our serving and passing really set up our offense tonight. Playing in the Nike tournament of Champions this past weekend in Arizona has really given us momentum to finish the rest of our season strong,” Timpview Coach Charmay Lee said.

Desert Hills 3, Snow Canyon 1

After losing the first set in extra points, Desert Hills responded by taking the next three tightly contested sets and knocking off Snow Canyon. The Thunder have won two matches in a row after falling to region leading Crimson Cliffs and are currently ranked fourth in 4A’s RPI rankings.

“Both teams fought hard and we were lucky enough to pull it out. Very tough fight from Snow Canyon. And we dedicate the win to our MB Hallee Heath!” said Desert Hills Coach Craig Allred.