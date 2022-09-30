High School Volleyball Scores 9/29
South Loup Hosted Twin Loup and Sandhills Valley for a volleyball triangular Thursday night in Callaway. South Loup won the opening match of the night over Sandhills Valley in straight sets 25-19, 25-18. Twin Loup defeated Sandhills Valley in straight sets 25-16, 25-19. The final match of the night between South Loup and Twin Loup went the distance with South Loup winning 2-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-22).
Other area scores:
Broken Bow def. Ravenna 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Holdrege def. Broken Bow 25-22, 25-13
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-20, 25-10, 25-8 (3-0)
Thursday (09/29/2022)
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-9 (2-0)
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)
BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
BDS def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)
Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13 (2-0)
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9 (3-0)
Cambridge def. Hoxie, KS, 25-11, 25-18 (2-0)
Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-14 (2-0)
Cross County def. Wood River, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12 (2-1)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 (3-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 27-25 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)
Heartland def. Superior, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)
Heartland def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
Hemingford def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 (2-1)
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Kimball def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17 (2-1)
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-8, 24-26, 25-12 (2-1)
Maxwell def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)
Meridian def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
Mitchell def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22 (2-1)
Norris def. Omaha North, 25-1, 25-7 (2-0)
Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)
North Bend Central def. Malcolm, 25-23, 30-28, 25-19 (3-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-6, 25-11 (3-0)
Overton def. Alma, 25-14, 25-15 (2-0)
Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 23-25, 15-8 (3-2)
Seward def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21 (2-1)
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
Southwest def. Alma, 25-15, 25-9 (2-0)
Southwest def. Overton, 25-23, 28-26 (2-0)
St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 (2-1)
Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)
Sutherland def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)