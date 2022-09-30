High School Volleyball Scores 9/29

South Loup Hosted Twin Loup and Sandhills Valley for a volleyball triangular Thursday night in Callaway. South Loup won the opening match of the night over Sandhills Valley in straight sets 25-19, 25-18. Twin Loup defeated Sandhills Valley in straight sets 25-16, 25-19. The final match of the night between South Loup and Twin Loup went the distance with South Loup winning 2-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-22).

Other area scores:

Broken Bow def. Ravenna 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Holdrege def. Broken Bow 25-22, 25-13

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-20, 25-10, 25-8 (3-0)

Thursday (09/29/2022)

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-9 (2-0)

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)

BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

BDS def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)

Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13 (2-0)

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9 (3-0)

Cambridge def. Hoxie, KS, 25-11, 25-18 (2-0)

Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-14 (2-0)

Cross County def. Wood River, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14 (2-1)

Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12 (2-1)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 (3-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 27-25 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

Heartland def. Superior, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)

Heartland def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)

Hemingford def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 (2-1)

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5 (2-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)

Kimball def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17 (2-1)

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-8, 24-26, 25-12 (2-1)

Maxwell def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-15, 25-23 (2-0)

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)

Meridian def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)

Mitchell def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22 (2-1)

Norris def. Omaha North, 25-1, 25-7 (2-0)

Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)

North Bend Central def. Malcolm, 25-23, 30-28, 25-19 (3-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-6, 25-11 (3-0)

Overton def. Alma, 25-14, 25-15 (2-0)

Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 23-25, 15-8 (3-2)

Seward def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21 (2-1)

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)

Southwest def. Alma, 25-15, 25-9 (2-0)

Southwest def. Overton, 25-23, 28-26 (2-0)

St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 (2-1)

Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)

Sutherland def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)