High school volleyball: Mountain View, Granger both win

Mountain View 3, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 0

Coach Dave Neeley wanted to test the Bruins against the nation’s best, and Mountain View passed the test with flying colors, beating national power Bishop Gorman, Nev., in a sweep. It was Bishop Gorman’s only loss this season not in a national tournament.

“We have wanted to play the very best teams in the country this season and we’ve been fortunate to play three non-region matches against teams that were ranked in the national top-25 to start the season, including tonight’s match at Bishop Gorman . Such an incredible opportunity for us and our girls responded in an amazing way. We’re excited to begin a new adventure tomorrow at the Durango Fall Classic, a tournament featuring none more of the nation’s top-25 teams,” Neeley said.

Mountain View had three players with double-digit kills as Lucy Perez, Kelly Wesley, and Lee led the team with 16, 14, and 12 kills, respectively. The Bruins will compete in the prestigious Durango Classic in Las Vegas on Friday.

“It was really fun and such a good experience to come down here to play! We all worked really hard to be prepared for tonight’s match and this weekend. Last year at the Durango tournament we didn’t finish how we wanted to but we’ve worked to be better than we were! I can’t wait to see how the rest of this weekend goes,” senior Mia Lee said.

Granger 3, Kearns 2

Granger washed his hands of the Lancers’ 0-7 start and battled his way to his first win of the season in a five game thriller over Kearns. The Lancers claimed the first set by an Unreal score of 38-36, scoring 13 extra points to win it. Beleaguered by the first set, they surrendered the second and third sets by 10 points each before fighting for extra points for a 27-25 win in the fourth, then getting by in the first set for the win.

“We have a young team, and this year has been off to a rough start, and tonight they decided that enough was enough and fought for every single point. Kearns played really well, especially in their usual scrappy style. Their defense just doesn’t quit on a ball, getting balls back over them by all accounts shouldn’t, and tonight, we were able to match that intensity and rise above to a level that few present will forget. Most of all, I’m just proud that at no point did our girls lose faith in their ability to compete and as a team fight,” Granger Coach Howard Gravelle said.

Copper Hills 3, West Jordan 1

Copper Hills claimed their first Region 3 win with a solid win over West Jordan. The Jaguars evened the score at 1-1 with a point in the second set, but the Grizzlies handled them the rest of the way.

“Overall, it was a good battle between both teams. West Jordan was gritty and kept a bunch of balls in play that we weren’t expecting. The girls pulled it off by coming together. We are just getting started, and tonight gave us a little taste of our possible potential,” Copper Hills Coach Kylie Bussell said.

Woods Cross 3, Box Elder 2

Woods Cross held tough with Box Elder on the road, going the full five sets with Box Elder and claiming its first Region 5 win. The Wildcats won the first two sets both with extra points. Dani Brey had 4.6 digs per set on defense.

“Our main focus was on serving receive and limiting unforced errors. We wanted to be aggressive on defense and keep Box Elder out of system on offense. Dani Brey had an amazing defensive game, and Akaenesi Pututau and Olivia Ruy both had a strong Offensive game,” WX Coach Josey Hilton said.

Grantsville 3, South Summit 1

Grantsville put itself in control of the Region 13 race with a win over a ranked opponent in South Summit. The Cowboys won three sets by more than seven points each to claim their 10th win of the season.

“I was super proud of our girls for stepping up after losing the second set and taking control of the game. We played very scrappy, and defense got tougher as the game continued. We played very well rounded as everyone did a great job with their roles,” Grantsville Coach Kelbey Fisher said.