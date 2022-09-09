High school volleyball: Leipsic wins eighth straight

CONTINENTAL — Three for three.

After defeating Continental in straight sets, 25-9, 25-15 and 25-8, Leipsic celebrated its third win in as many days and extended its winning streak to eight.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the Putnam County League. Continental slips to 2-5 for the year and 0-2 in PCL play.

In all its wins, the Vikings did not lose a set and the team’s only loss was to Ottawa-Glandorf the second game of the season.

Despite its third game in three days and the Vikings showed no signs of fatigue as they dominated a young Continental squad. The Vikings put on a solid display of sound volleyball as they were effective on offense, defense and serving. The Pirates only led once in the three games played.

Marissa Hermiller and Alivia Jones each notched nine kills to lead the team. Alaina Brown recorded 12 digs and two aces and Serenity Seifer had 22 assists. Karmyn Brough had four aces and Sydney Schroeder each added three aces. Kasey Brough had seven kills and two blocks and Danaysia Danzy had six kills.

For Continental, who had its own issues with ball control and unforced errors, was led in kills by Delaney Bowers who had five kills, 15 digs, one block and one block assist. Teaghan McDougle dished out seven assists and recorded three digs. Lauren Williams had four kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block assist and Rheagan Marshall had four kills seven digs and one block assist.

“I am hoping we are starting to figure some things out ball control-wise,” Leipsic head Coach Brent Newell said. “Sometimes we get into Mistakes and errors and self-destruction. That is something we are stressing this week and this week we really did a good job of our ball control on Tuesday and Thursday.

“We have been attacking aggressively and getting shots inbound and that is what we have been working on as we approach the halfway point. We have to start figuring out eliminating our self errors.”

Newell adds that he has a Veteran Squad and the motto this year has been all about eliminating self-inflicted miscues.

“I think we have a lot returning letter winners with a lot of experience so we are working on self-destruction errors and that has been the theme in the early going and it is not necessarily what teams do to us but what we do to ourselves to give up points. It was a good week for us for sure this week.

The Vikings face another busy week with some tough competition. Leipsic an unbeaten Fairview (5-) Squad Monday followed by a trip to Convoy to face Crestview (2-3) in a Northwest Conference Clash Tuesday and a home affair against Lincolnview (5-0) Thursday.

“We have some big games next week,” Newell said. “We face two of the top three teams in our league Tuesday and Thursday and a very good Fairview team Monday. We have been using this week as a get ready for next week.”

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468.