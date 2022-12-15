High school volleyball: For the first time in 30-plus seasons, Carthage has a new leader in Price | High School Sports
CARTHAGE — The Carthage volleyball team has a new face leading it for the first time in more than 30 years.
Tammy Price has taken the reins from longtime Coach Angie Robbins this season. Robbins Retired at the end of the 2021-22 season after 32 campaigns running the Comets’ program and winning 433 matches, 13 Frontier League championships, including 10 in a row from 2011-2020. She also guided Carthage to three straight Section 3 titles, including a 78-match winning streak.
