High School Volleyball Focus: KM Coach Hegerle is an older, wise man learning new Tricks – Post Bulletin

Larry Hegerle heard that there was a “need.”

That was pretty much all it took for the 73-year-old to say yes to this latest request.

What was being asked of him was to come back as the Kasson-Mantorville head volleyball coach, a job he’d retired from eight years ago after 18 seasons on the job.

The opening this time happened when Adam VanOort stepped away from a KM volleyball position that he’d held since Hegerle had left.

Hegele figured he was done for good after stepping away the last time. But once he considered his love for the game and high school kids, as well as the need that was there, he couldn’t help but say yes.

Two months into this season, Hegerle has no regrets about his return. His team sure isn’t regretting his presence, either. The KoMets are 15-5-5 and ranked third in state Class AAA.

“I heard there was a need for a coach, and when I talked to Broc (KM Activities Director Broc Threinen), he was excited that I would be interested in taking it,” Hegerle said. “It is kind of like taking care of a child. It was your baby for a while, then someone else took it, and now you’re taking it back again.”

It’s surprising, but even at 73 and despite the 18 years that Hegerle had put in as KM volleyball Coach before retiring the first time, there has been a learning curve all over again for the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches’ Hall of Famer.

The game continues to evolve and is faster than ever. Hegerle has made it his task to evolve with it.

“I am still working on it,” Hegerle said. “I’m still catching up. I think my assistant coaches have taught me more than I have taught them. There is a lot of new terminology now and a lot of different ideas that we are practicing.”

Hegerle didn’t realize how much he’d missed all of this until being back in the thick of it.

The gymnasium, surrounded by attentive young people, is among his happiest places.

“We have some great players and kids on this team,” said Hegerle, who has been ministering to the elderly since retiring from teaching in 2018. “These kids care about each other and they are humble. And being back in the gym, I really like it. It makes me feel young again. It’s just great seeing kids playing and having fun. But I couldn’t be doing any of this without the Lord leading me into it. God is the center of my life. He is the one who is directing me.”

Section 1AAAA is overflowing with contenders to reach the state tournament. That includes two Rochester teams, Mayo and Century.

Entering this week, five Section 1AAAA teams had five or fewer losses. They were Century (18-1), Mayo (14-2), Northfield (15-2), Lakeville North (16-3) and Lakeville South (14-5).

All five should also be considered strong state contenders, no matter which of them gets there. Lakeville North is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, Northfield No. 4, Lakeville South No. 6 and Mayo No. 10. Century, which beat Mayo in five sets on Tuesday, Oct. 4, could also easily be in that top-10 mix.

Section One isn’t just loaded at the Class AAAA level. It’s also stacked with great teams in Section 1AAA. That’s where three of its teams are all ranked in the top 10 — No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville, No. 5 Stewartville and No. 8 Byron.

It’s the same thing from Section 1A, where four of the state’s top 10-ranked teams reside. There’s No. 4 Faribault Bethlehem Academy, No. 5 Mabel-Canton, No. 6 Kenyon-Wanamingo and No. 9 Spring Grove.

Century’s Paige Decker (32) returns a volley during a tournament game against Albert Lea on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott/Post Bulletin file photo

Paige Decker, Megan Lund, Century

Including both Decker and Lund here makes sense as they were equally outstanding on Thursday, Sept. 29, and couldn’t have done it without each other. Decker smashed 20 kills in a 3-0 win over Winona and Lund was crucial in that, with 30 assists, a bunch of them to the high-leaping Decker.

Aubrey Daniels, Fillmore Central

It’s rare that anyone hits the 50-mark in assists in a match. Daniels did it on Thursday, Sept. 22 when the freshman setter dished out 53 of them in a 3-2 win over Rushford-Peterson.

Stewartville’s Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stewartville. Traci Westcott/Post Bulletin file photo

Arianna Blohm, Stewartville

It didn’t come in a win as the Tigers took on No. 1-ranked Mayer Lutheran (Class A), but Blohm left an impression with 21 kills, 5 blocks and 4 ace serves. The 6-foot-2 senior will play at Division I North Dakota State University next year.

Jenna Olson, LeRoy-Ostrander

Olson piled up the assists on Thursday, Sept. 29 in a 3-0 smothering of Glenville-Emmons. The junior setter was credited with a whopping 40 of them in that match.

Rylee Nelson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Nelson has been a regular on this performance list. The senior does it with an incredibly balanced game. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, she managed a triple double — 10 kills, 29 assists and 23 digs as the Cougars beat No. 3 Class AAA ranked Kasson-Mantorville 3-2. ZM is ranked third in Class AA.

(Editor’s note: These rankings are considered “pound-for-pound” rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Century

The Panthers have been looking up at cross-town rival Mayo much of the year, at least when it comes to state-wide recognition. Mayo was ranked 10th in the latest Class AAAA poll, while Century was unranked. But after the Panthers’ nail-biting five-set win over Mayo on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that Positioning is likely to switch. Century has some special talents on its team, led by high-leaping middle hitter Paige Decker.

Mayo celebrates after securing a point against Century during a match on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Century High School. Alex VandenHouten/Post Bulletin

2. Mayo

Mayo loses a match and then moves up a spot in this Power Ranking. Does it make sense? Sorrow. The loss was to Century in a match that went five sets and looked like Mayo was set to win it in the late going of Set 5. The Spartans are 14-3 and with just one conference loss. They’ve got another rugged assignment on Tuesday, playing at No. 4-ranked Northfield.

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

That was a statement win for Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It came in five sets over the No. 3-ranked team in Class AAA, Kasson-Mantorville. Natalie Dykes (17 kills) and Megan Schoenfedler (14 kills) demonstrated that No. 3-ranked ZM (Class AA) is far more than a one-girl show, that one being arguably the top player in the area, Rylee Nelson. ZM has now beaten Class AAA powers KM and Stewartville this season.

4. Mabel-Canton

Well. 5-ranked Mabel-Canton (Class A) has lost just twice this season, to No. 4 Faribault Bethlehem Academy and to Canby, both of those in the Burnsville tournament. Per usual, the Cougars are unscathed in Southeast Conference action.

5. Kasson-Mantorville

The KoMets have been getting plenty of respect under Larry Hegerle, who is coaching KM again after an eight-year “retirement.” KM is ranked third in Class AAA but now needs to regroup after falling to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Chatfield’s Trindy Barkeim (1) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota. Traci Westcott/Post Bulletin file photo

6. Chatfield

Finally, here comes that big test for the Gophers, hosting fellow Three Rivers Conference power Caledonia on Thursday, Oct. 6. Chatfield is 22-1, its only loss to No. 8 ranked Class AAA team Byron.

7. Cannon Falls

Prior to losing three of their last four, all against stiff competition, the Bombers had been on a roll, with 13 straight wins. Two of those recent losses came against No. 1-ranked Nova Classical (Class AA). The other was to No. 3-ranked Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Cannon Falls is ranked fifth.

8. Stewartville

The Tigers don’t quite have the “complete” team that they’re used to. But they do have some excellent pieces, led by Division I commit (North Dakota State University) Arianna Blohm. No southeastern Minnesota team has played a tougher schedule than the Tigers, who crammed in a bunch of non-conference matches with ranked teams, as well as having taken on the Gauntlet that is the Hiawatha Valley League.

9. Kenyon-Wanamingo

The No. 6 ranked Knights have won eight of nine matches. KW is going to get some daunting tests down the stretch, however, as it is lined up to meet Class AAA power Stewartville and Class AA power ZM.

10. Spring Grove

This is one of Spring Grove’s best teams ever, with towering hitters and plenty of skill everywhere. The Lions are coming off a win over solid team Lanesboro in which Kendal VaMinsel had 26 assists and 13 digs and Maggie Like had 27 digs. So yes, the Lions are also productive in the back.