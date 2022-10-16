High school volleyball districts open with 11 Marion County teams

Eleven volleyball teams from Marion County will compete in district tournaments this week with two goals: winning a Championship and qualifying for the FHSAA playoffs, which begin next week.

Those two desired results aren’t necessarily tied to one another, as a team doesn’t have to win districts to advance. But, who doesn’t want it all?

We do know that St. John Lutheran (18-5 and ranked fourth in the Oct. 10 FHSAA Class 2A rankings) and Trinity Catholic (15-3, second in 3A) will get in, regardless of their results this week.

St. John Lutheran wins:High school volleyball: St. John Lutheran takes down The Villages in five-set thriller

Trinity Catholic sweeps:HS volleyball: Trinity Catholic sweeps Tallahassee Leon on Senior Night

Vanguard (11-11, 13th in 5A) was ranked sixth in what will be Region 1, but that was before going 3-1 to close the regular season. Still, a good week of districts would secure the Knights’ spot and could help their seed.

St. John Lutheran right side hitter Isabel Freeman (5) and St. John Lutheran outside hitter Rylee Palmateer (9) celebrate a point. After three sets, St. John leads Orange Wood two games to one. Orange Wood won the first set 25-13 while St. John won the second set 25-14 and the third, 25-23 at St. John Lutheran School in Ocala, FL on Thursday, September 8, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Forest (10-10) is ranked 22nd overall in 6A, great if only the top 32 teams were selected. But brackets are filled by 8-team regions, and the top six teams in 6A are in FHS’s Region 1, where the Wildcats are ranked 10th. Competing in the same District 2-5A tournament as Vanguard, Belleview (12-12) is in a similar spot to Forest, as the Rattlers are ranked 10th in 5A, Region 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button