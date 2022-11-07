High School Volleyball Championships Streaming Guide: 5A-6A
SALT LAKE CITY – Two Champions will be crowned in volleyball this weekend with the 5A and 6A tournaments taking place at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah.
KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here.
*Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games will have later start times. The start times listed are approximate.
Rewatch Volleyball Tournament Matches
If you miss a game live, check back here throughout the tournament to rewatch the match.
5A Volleyball Tournament
Box Elder vs. Bountiful
Skyline vs. Timpanogos
Viewmont vs. Northridge
Park City vs. Timpview
Woods Cross vs. Mountain View
Cedar Valley vs. Springville
Lehi vs. Maple Mountain
Orem vs. Salem Hills
Timpanogos vs. Bountiful – Quarterfinal
Viewmont vs. Park City
Timpview vs. Northridge – Quarterfinal
Box Elder vs. Skyline
Springville vs. Mountain View – Quarterfinal
Lehi vs. Orem
Woods Cross vs. Cedar Valley
Salem Hills vs. Maple Mountain – Quarterfinal
Park City vs. Skyline
Woods Cross vs. Orem
Springville vs. Salem Hills
Timpanogos vs. Northridge
Woods Cross vs. Park City – 6th/8th Place Match
Timpanogos vs. Salem Hills – 5th/7th Place Match
Maple Mountain vs. Mountain View – Semifinal
Timpview vs. Bountiful – Semifinal
Maple Mountain vs. Bountiful – 3rd/4th Place Match
Timpview vs. Mountain View – Championship Match
6A Volleyball Tournament
American Fork vs. Mountain Ridge
Pleasant Grove vs. Copper Hills
Weber vs. Davis
Farmington vs. Skyridge
West Jordan vs. Herriman
Hunter vs. Syracuse
Riverton vs. Lone Peak
Corner Canyon vs. Bingham
American Fork vs. Copper Hills
Pleasant Grove vs. Mountain Ridge—Quarterfinal
Weber vs. Skyridge – Quarterfinal
Farmington vs. Davis
West Jordan vs. Hunter
Bingham vs. Lone Peak—Quarterfinal
Riverton vs. Corner Canyon
Syracuse vs. Herriman—Quarterfinal
Corner Canyon vs. Hunter
Copper Hills vs. Davis
Bingham vs. Herriman
Weber vs. Pleasant Grove
Corner Canyon vs. Davis – 6th/8th Place Match
Weber vs. Bingham – 5th/7th Place Match
Skyridge vs. Mountain Ridge – Semifinal
Syracuse vs. Lone Peak – Semifinal
Syracuse vs. Skyridge – 3rd/4th Place Match
Lone Peak vs. Mountain Ridge – Championship Match
