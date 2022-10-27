High School Volleyball Championship Streaming Guide: 1A-4A

SALT LAKE CITY – Four state Champions will be crowned this weekend in girls volleyball with the 1A and 2A tournaments taking place at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, with 3A and 4A at Utah Valley University in Orem.

KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here.

Friday, October 28

1A Volleyball Tournament

Bryce Valley vs. Rich – 9:00 AM

Monticello vs. Escalante – 9:00 AM

Green River vs. Tabiona – 9:00 AM

Monument Valley vs. Wayne – 9:00 AM

Tintic vs. Panguitch – 10:30 AM

Altamont vs. Wendover – 10:30 AM

Milford vs. Manila – 10:30 AM

Piute vs. Valley – 10:30 AM

TBD vs TBD – Match 25 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 26 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 28 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 1:30 PM

2A Volleyball Tournament

Beaver vs. Parowan – 4:00 PM

Maeser Prep vs. North Sevier – 4:00 PM

South Sevier vs. Draper APA – 4:00 PM

St. Joseph vs. Duchesne – 4:00 PM

Rowland Hall vs. Kanab – 5:30 PM

Waterford vs. Enterprise – 5:30 PM

Wasatch Academy vs. North Summit – 5:30 PM

San Juan vs. Millard – 5:30 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 25 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 26 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 27 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 28 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:30 PM

3A Volleyball Tournament

Juab vs. Morgan – 4:00 PM

Union vs. Carbon – 4:00 PM

Manti vs. Grantsville – 4:00 PM

Emery vs. Delta – 4:00 PM

Grand County vs. Richfield – 5:30 PM

Canyon View vs. North Sanpete – 5:30 PM

Judge Memorial vs. Ogden – 5:30 PM

South Summit vs. Juan Diego – 5:30 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 25 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 26 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 7:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 27 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 28 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:30 PM

4A Volleyball Tournament

Mountain Crest vs. Snow Canyon – 9:00 AM

Logan vs. Cedar City – 9:00 AM

Pine View vs. Desert Hills – 9:00 AM

Dixie vs. Hurricane – 10:30 AM

Bear River vs. Crimson Cliffs – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Play-In Match – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. Sky View – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Match 9 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs TBD – Match 10 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. Green Canyon – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. Ridgeline – 1:30 PM

Rewatch Volleyball Tournament Matches

If you miss a game live, check back here throughout the tournament to rewatch the match.