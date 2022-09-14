High school volleyball: Canton’s winning tradition in excellent shape with volleyball squad | High School Sports
CANTON — Girls who played on sports teams at Canton High School during the last school year enjoyed plenty of winning.
Canton’s nine varsity teams finished with an overall record of 102-36-3 last school year, winning 73 percent of their games.
Girls swimming, softball and volleyball all enjoyed undefeated regular seasons and Canton’s volleyball team won the most of any squad last year, with a 22-1 overall record.
Canton lost five Seniors from last year’s team, including Section 10 Most Valuable Player Katie Bennett.
A good portion of the volleyball team also played on Canton’s softball team last year, which is coached by head Coach Carla Wentworth’s husband, Mike.
It’s not a coincidence that the players on both teams know how to win and enjoy winning.
“They play other sports and they step in the gym and they are excited,” Wentworth said. “They trust each other. They communicate well with each other. They’ve been playing together for a long time and they get along well.”
The Golden Bears return many standouts, including Ava Hoy, who was a first-team all-NAC player, and could be just as dangerous this season.
“She can just take over,” Wentworth said of Hoy. “If we get her the right set, she can just hammer it down. It’s a matter of us having good passing to get to that point. It’s hard to (return) because it’s so fast.”
Hoy, who is 6-foot-3, is just starting her junior year, but she’s already known in Section 10 sports for also starring in basketball and being one of the best softball pitchers in the area.
“She can still get a lot better,” Wentworth said. “She’s very reserved. She likes to get everybody involved. A lot of times I have to tell her, ‘Ava, go hit the ball.’ She has that personality of wanting the team involved.”
Hoy can dominate in all three of her sports, but she hasn’t picked a favorite one.
“I’ve been (playing volleyball) for a couple of years and the team is always so much fun,” Hoy said. “It’s a great environment here. We are all feeling great. Our team looks great so far.
“Normally during basketball season (I like basketball), during softball season it’s softball and during volleyball season, it’s volleyball.”
Hoy and setter Courtney Peters are both pitchers on the Canton softball team and their Chemistry moves to the volleyball court.
“Hitting is my favorite and we always have great setters, too, so that makes it a lot easier for me,” Hoy said. “(Peters) has great hands. She’s all-around a great player. We have multiple Setters this year and they are all great.”
Peters was on last year’s team, but she was not the main setter. She has that job now after Mattie Porter, who is now with St. Lawrence University’s team, graduated.
“She’s just a great athlete, very different from Ava,” Wentworth said of Peters. “They complement each other so well. It’s fun. She was our secondary setter last year, and played mostly defense, but she’s super coachable and very quick.”
Peters Mostly played in the infield in softball, but when Canton lost one of its pitchers, Hadley Alguire, to an injury, she moved into the rotation and threw a no-hitter in one game, showing her ability to do well in any situation.
“We have an amazing team this year,” Peters said. “We have a lot back and from the (junior varsity). I’m looking to see how far we go. Being on a Championship team you get such a nice team dynamic, building friendships and going that far. It builds a lot of confidence. I’m really excited about this season.
“It’s a little different because last year we had Mattigan Porter set mostly, but I’m really excited to step up and be able to build that dynamic like (Hoy) had with Mattigan.”
A newcomer to the varsity this season is Emma Logan, who was one of the top players on the junior varsity team last year.
“I like that her skill set is phenomenal,” Wentworth said. “She’s gone to a couple of Camps at St. Lawrence and is very athletic. She’s just been able to really raise her game. She’s going to anchor the defense.”
Logan is eager to play a part in another potential Championship season for the Golden Bears.
“I like the dynamic of the whole team,” Logan said. “We are all so positive during practice. That’s really fun. I came up last year during the playoffs. It was kind of different. I hadn’t really played with those girls before.
“I Mostly like to play everywhere honestly. We’ll find out (a position) I guess. It’s a lot of fun. All the girls are so positive.”
