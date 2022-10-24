High school volleyball 2022 district semifinal capsules – News-Herald
DIVISION I
(2) Chardon vs. (9) Green
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 25
Where: Solon High School
Records: Chardon 21-2, Green 13-9
Up next: Winner Advances to play the Twinsburg-Walsh Jesuit Winner in a district final on Oct. 27.
(1) Jackson vs. (13) Mentor
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 25
Where: Hudson High School
Records: Jackson 23-1, Mentor 14-9
Up next: Winner Advances to play the Lakeside-Riverside Winner in a district final on Oct. 27.
(8) Riverside vs. (10) Lakeside
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25
Where: Hudson High School
Records: Riverside 14-8, Lakeside 19-3
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Jackson-Mentor Winner in a district final on Oct. 27.
DIVISION II
(3) NDCL vs. (8) Canfield
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 26
Where: Streetsboro High School
Records: NDCL 14-7, Canfield 16-7
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Jefferson-West Branch Winner in a district final on Oct. 29.
(1) Gilmour vs. (21) Brookside
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26
Where: Oberlin High School
Records: Gilmour 16-8, Brookside 15-9
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Norton-Cloverleaf Winner in a district final on Oct. 29.
DIVISION III
(1) Lake Catholic vs. (11) South Range
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 26
Where: Medina High School
Records: Lake Catholic 21-2, South Range 13-11
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Berkshire-Garrettsville Garfield Winner in a district final on Oct. 29.
(6) Berkshire vs. (7) Garrettsville Garfield
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26
Where: Medina High School
Records: Berkshire 15-8, Garrettsville Garfield 18-5
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Lake Catholic-South Range Winner in a district final on Oct. 29.
(3) Kirtland vs. (5) Mineral Ridge
When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26
Where: Orwell High School
Records: Kirtland 21-2, Mineral Ridge 21-2
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Crestview-Lakeview Winner in a district final on Oct. 29.
DIVISION IV
(1) St. John vs. (7) Cardinal
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 25
Where: Brooklyn High School
Records: St. John School 21-3, Cardinal 10-13
Up Next: Winner Advances to play the Badger-Open Door Winner in a district final on Oct. 27.