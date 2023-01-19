High school students urged to apply for Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

Oklahoma high school actors, singers, writers, dancers, visual artists, filmmakers, Musicians and Photographers are encouraged to apply and audition for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain, to be held June 10-25 at Quartz Mountain State Park & ​​Lodge north of Altus.

All students accepted to the program attend the Arts Institute on a full scholarship, worth more than $3,000 each. Attending students will be asked to pay a commitment fee of $300 and may also be asked to bring or purchase discipline-specific supplies.

Students demonstrating financial need may be eligible for assistance through the OAI Angel Fund and are encouraged not to let financial concerns keep them from applying.

Widely known as Oklahoma’s premier opportunity for aspiring artists, the institute provides an experience far beyond that of an ordinary summer arts program.

Renowned teaching artists from across the country travel to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced, collegiate-level training and mentorship to students in one of eight artistic disciplines: acting; chorus; creative writing; dance drawing and painting; film and video; orchestra; or photography.

Among this year’s Faculty is award-winning actor, Writer and director Tim Blake Nelson, a Tulsa native and 1982 Graduate of Holland Hall School who attended the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute three consecutive years in the early 1980s.

The institute’s Multidisciplinary structure sets it apart, allowing students intense study in their chosen Discipline as well as exposure to unfamiliar art forms.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous private Foundations and individuals underwrite the costs of the program each year to ensure that the institute is within reach of all of Oklahoma’s most talented young artists.

The Oklahoma Arts Institute is a private, nonprofit organization that has partnered with the state of Oklahoma for over 45 years to provide exceptional Multidisciplinary arts education experiences that develop individual skills and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.

In addition to the Summer Arts Institute, the Oklahoma Arts Institute also offers continuing education workshops for educators and other adult artists during the annual Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute.

Students can apply in as many as three disciplines for the Summer Arts Institute.

Applicants in the visual and literary arts disciplines will submit their auditions online, but in-person auditions for acting, chorus, dance and orchestra will take place across the state. Locally, those dates and locations are:

Acting: Jan. 28, Will Rogers High School, Tulsa; and Jan. 31, Sapulpa High School.

Chorus and orchestra: Jan. 28, Will Rogers High School, Tulsa; Jan. 31, Sapulpa High School; February 9, Owasso High School; and Feb. 12, University of Tulsa.

Dance: Jan. 28, Tulsa Ballet.