High School Sports: Trojan makes it four-for-four in state golf meets (10/5/22)

Cambridge senior Macy Jones Courtesy Photo

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — Cambridge’s Macy Jones will never finish a high school golf season without playing at the state tournament.

Jones earned her fourth consecutive trip on Monday, placing seventh among all C-4 district golfers on the Cross Creek Country Club golf course.

Only two Golfers shot below 85 which means Jones was just two strokes from reaching the top four or even three. Minden sophomore Kayla Suchsland shot 85 for third overall behind freshman champion Julia Messier of Grand Island Central Catholic (74) and Broken Bow junior Cameryn Johnson’s 76.

The top 15 individuals qualify for Class C state at Elks Country Club in Columbus Monday and Tuesday.

A field of 15 district teams also competed to earn the top three state-qualifying spots. Broken Bow won the team title with 338 while Minden shot 364 and Hastings Adams Central 386.

Cambridge placed seventh overall with a 426 team total. Kearney Catholic, GICC and Holdrege finished fourth through sixth.

Jones became the only Gazette-area golfer to make state.

The C-5 district tourney at Kimball saw Dundy County-Stratton shoot 524 for ninth place and Southwest finish 11th with 550.

McCook’s Bison took sixth among seven B-4 district teams at Crandall Creek Golf Course in Ogallala. The Bison totaled 527 with Scottsbluff’s 325, Gering’s 425 and Lexington’s 442 earning Class B state spots.