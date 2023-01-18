High School Sports Report: Soccer and Basketball scores

A Roundup of scores featuring Southwest Florida teams from Jan. 16-21:

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer

Naples 3, Estero 0: The Golden Eagle defense led Naples to their first win over the Wildcats in 3,277 days after a shutout win on Tuesday evening.

The Golden Eagles entered Tuesday’s game 0-10-2 against Estero since 2014, and earned the decisive win behind a defensive clinic in the second half. Stephan Miranda recorded her second shutout of the year in net.

“That second half, we played a really focused 40 minutes,” said Naples head Coach Adam Weikel. “And that’s what I’ve been asking for; put 40-minute sessions together and be focused the entire time.”

The first twenty minutes of action saw both squads battle back-and-forth. While both Estero (10-3-0) and Naples had clean looks at the net, neither team could capitalize thanks to strong goalie play.

Then, in the 27th minute, Bridgette Graney put a good pass in front of Elaina Loden, who chipped in a long-ball just above the Estero keeper to break the ice for the Golden Eagles.

Loden struck again less than a minute later, dribbling herself open off a pass from Lucy Froitzheim to score her second goal of the night. Froitzheim was dominant in the middle, using her size to exploit the Wildcat defense.

Naples Golden Eagles forward Elaina Loden (14) makes a run to the net while being guarded by Estero Wildcats defender Morgan King (5) during the first half of a game at Staver Field in Naples on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Loden had two goals for the Eagles.

“We needed to continue to find quick outlets, get one-two touches, and take our space,” Weikel said. “And as soon as we started moving off the ball, things opened up for us and we were able to get good results.”

In the second half Naples (8-0-3) controlled the ball well, moving with cohesion and fluidity while getting plenty of good shots off. In the 54th minute, Froitzheim got the rebound off a corner from Graney, putting in a header that ballooned the Golden Eagle lead to 3-0.

Naples hasn’t conceded a goal since early December, and recorded their fourth shutout in five games in the win. Molly Vickaryous was instrumental in the shutout, coming up with timely stops and giving the Golden Eagles the momentum to get out and run.

Naples Golden Eagles midfielder Lucy Froitzheim (12) is hugged by midfielder Bridgette Graney (8) after scoring during the second half of a game at Staver Field in Naples on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

“One of the things we strive for as a program is to be highly organized, and we lost a lot of defense last year, but I had no worries about the girls coming in because they know the system,” Weikel said. “But their commitment to win every first ball is something that we try to do, and tonight they were able to win a majority of those first balls. That really helped us kind of deflate them but also motivate us to move forward.”

