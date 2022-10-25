High school sports recap: Bucs volleyball Advances to state

Here’s a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team claimed the Class 7A, Region 3 title last Friday with a 9-0 win over Thompson. Click here for the story of the game.

Hoover will take an open date this week prior to the playoffs.

Spain Park finished off region play with a 9-3 loss to Oak Mountain last Friday. Click here for the recap.

The Jags will travel to Pelham on Thursday, as they conclude the season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park volleyball teams played in the Class 7A North Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville last week, with Hoover advancing to the state tournament.

By virtue of its win in the Area 5 tournament, Hoover took on James Clemens and won 3-1 in the opening round of the regional tournament Thursday to clinch its spot in the state tournament. On Friday, the Bucs returned and beat Huntsville 3-0 in the semifinals, before falling to Bob Jones 3-2 in the regional tournament final.

Spain Park will not return to the state tournament this year after suffering a tough 3-2 loss to Sparkman.

The state tournament will take place at the Birmingham CrossPlex this week. Hoover takes on Enterprise in the opening round of the 7A tournament at noon Wednesday. A win would send the Bucs to the semifinals at 5 pm The state final is set for 2 pm Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Spain Park cross-country team competed in the Scottsboro Last Chance Invitational last Thursday. The Jags had several standout performances. The top five on the boys team finished in the top 30, with Kenneth Bishop leading the way with a ninth-place finish in 15:49. Eian Phillips placed 14th, JT Brownlee was 18th, Zane McPeters 23rd and Garrett Bishop 26th.

On the girls side, Delaney Vickers was seventh, running the race in 19:43. Remy Richards crossed the line 10th to give the girls team a pair of top-10 runners. Chloe Finocchiaro finished 24th and Mackenzie Colbaugh was 27th.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at [email protected]