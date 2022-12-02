High School Sports: Hope awarded All State recognition for volleyball (12/2/22)

Junior Delaney Hope (No. 16) getting ready to play volleyball for the Nevada Lady Tigers. Hope was awarded Class 3 All-State (One of the top 30 players in all of class 3 schools), Big 8 West Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Conference, and 1st Team All-District for the 2022 season. File Photo

Delaney Hope, who is only a junior at Nevada High School, is proving to be one of the top talents in volleyball from Missouri. Hope last month was recently named one of the top 30 players from Class 3 in Missouri, a prestigious honor. “She has put in the work to earn herself many accomplishments and awards this 2022 volleyball season,” quoted Kori Dodson, Head Coach for the Nevada Lady Tiger volleyball program. “Delaney dedicates herself to not only the sport of volleyball but to her teammates as well. She is a great leader for the team on and off the court, always having positive and influential things to say to her teammates. She has a strong work ethic that leads to the accomplishment of receiving Awards of this caliber.”

Along with being All State, Hope also claimed the 2022 Big 8 West Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Conference, and 1st Team All-District. Dodson continued on by saying, “To attend the All-State voting meeting and hear so many coaches praise Delaney and what she does on the court is always a heart-warming experience for a coach. To know that she deserves each praise is another, and she definitely does. Delaney has done great things for this program since her freshman year and there is no doubt she will continue to, what is great about Delaney though is she does them humbly and with class.”

Delaney Hope also competes in the 417 traveling volleyball team when she is not Sporting the Crimson and gray colors, and looks to achieve more in 2023.