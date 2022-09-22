High School Sports: Historic first volleyball team Entering Hall of Fame (9/22/22)

The Beaver Valley Panthers’ volleyball state championship trophies are on display at Southwest High along with other memorabilia from that long-gone area school. Courtesy Photo

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ahh, the Glorious days when schools named Beaver competed and even ruled Nebraska’s volleyball courts.

Beaver City, Beaver Crossing and Beaver Valley are all distant memories — but the 1972-73 Beaver Valley Panthers have not been forgotten.

On Sunday, the Nebraska School Sports Hall of Fame will induct these two-time Class D state Champions in their 2022 all-time great class.

The Lebanon Beaver Valley Panthers are extra memorable because 1972 was Nebraska’s official first high school volleyball season. Title IX is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Those Panthers went 22-0 during ’72 with three Class D state tournament wins over Trumbull 15-9, 15-5; Merna 14-16, 15-6, 15-12; and Finals foe Arthur 15-12, 15-11.

Coach Ray Godtel directed the undefeated Champion Panthers. They also won the 1973 ‘D’ state volleyball championship.

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame will honor Beaver Valley during Sunday’s 1 pm ceremony at Lincoln East High School.

They are part of the 28th Hall of Fame class.

Southwest High School displays the state championship trophies and provided names of all players.

Judy Cathcart, Debbie Fisher, Ann Haag, Darla Haag, Donna Haag, Luann Liebbrandt, Janet Matheny, Mary Matheny, Sandy McBride, Mary Jo Morris, Brenda Orvis, Beverly Quaduor, Charlyce Remington, Carolyn Remington, Susan Warner, Ginny Witt and Peggy Witt.

Debbie DeMoss and Sherri Custer were managers on the team.

Editor’s note: Names that have been changed due to marriage were not obtained.