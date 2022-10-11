High school soccer’s ‘club effect’ is not so much about arguing now, but finding a path forward

During soccer season, there are instances when I have to be repetitive to the point of annoyance.

Many years ago, a standout soccer player had moved on to college, and I was compiling my annual list of college players.

To my shock, on this player’s profile, it read, “Named All-American by The News-Herald.”

Of course, that falls outside my powers.

Or there was the time a soccer mom contacted me after a season and said, “I thought you said my son is one of the area’s best midfielders.”

When I responded that it was true and her son was a first-team News-Herald all-star, she responded, “Well, he wasn’t your Cleveland.com all-star team.” In her mind, I was responsible for an all-star team from a separate media outlet.

Or there was the night prior to a match more than a decade ago when a non-area Coach said, “By the way, I’ve got a real problem with your paper,” and lamented not being ranked in the Top of the Crop despite not being a coverage area side.

“But that’s OK, because we use it as motivation,” he said.

I tried to respond twice, but he cut me off, since his narrative was “better” for his side than telling the truth.

The point is, there are topics within soccer you have to keep discussing because the message is not conveyed. It could be because people don’t understand, or because they don’t want to understand.

So it is, for what feels like the umpteenth time, here we are needing to have another conversation about the “club effect” on high school soccer. It’s the noticeable pattern of more student-athletes choosing to Forgo the high school game in the fall and participate in club soccer year-round due to pressure from clubs and colleges.

Having written thousands of words on this over the last several years, for your benefit and mine I don’t want to dive Deeply into my opinion on this again. You know how I feel.

In short, people can make whatever decisions they deem fit. And if a student-athlete and their family want to attend every camp, clinic and showcase up and down the country nine months of the year, by all means do so. But Clubs and Colleges should not place pressure on those people to go the full 12 months and leave those three fall months alone. Of course, there are exceptions, far too many to reiterate in a succinct manner.

The strange part about the debate is, it’s almost as if you’re not “allowed” to discuss it in specificity or even in general terms like it’s a bridge too far.

The reality is, this pattern is not going to change. If nothing else, seeing more student-athletes step away from their high school sides is likely going to continue at its current rate of being noticeable, or it’s going to become more prevalent.

This isn’t student-athletes’ or families’ fault. This is on club and college programs forcing their worldview on the game with no chance for Counterpoints and with nothing in mind but their own benefit in the end.

But it’s also about OHSAA regulations that may need to be modernized.

Instead of arguing, time would be better spent figuring out the proverbial path ahead.

So the million-dollar question is, “What is currently stated in the OHSAA bylaws, for soccer or its general sports regulations, that could be amended in order to satisfy Clubs and colleges, as well as the student-athletes and families feeling the pressure to not play high school?”

Taking a quick glance through those regulations and memos disseminated by the OHSAA, there are a few areas worth discussing, probably among many.

In its August memo, for example, the OHSAA discusses its rules on College ID camps. If a student-athlete wants to attend an ID camp after the high school season starts Aug. 1 and prior to Sept. 5 this year, they could get a one-time waiver in order to participate in a camp.

Would more flexibility with when and where student-athletes are able to attend ID camps, whenever they may take place throughout the calendar, provide more peace of mind for those who have advancing to the college game in mind?

In February, the OHSAA reinstituted the 10-day contact rules for summer work. Is there something that could be done to relax contact rules that could appease all parties involved?

The OHSAA’s soccer regulations state, “A soccer athlete who has not participated for the school in soccer that season must cease non interscholastic soccer competition by Monday September 5, 2022 (in) order to be eligible for OHSAA tournament competition provided applicable Bylaws and Regulations have been followed.

And, “In addition, an athlete who has participated for the school in soccer who violates this non-interscholastic competition date by participating in a non-interscholastic contest in soccer shall be ineligible for OHSAA tournament competition in soccer in addition to any other penalties that may be prescribed.”

The only exceptions are for, again, one college ID camp after Aug. 1 and before Sept. 5, club sides in a late-summer national tournament until they’re eliminated or for a student-athlete who has the opportunity to compete in a junior or senior national side and can apply for a waiver for that.

Also in fairness, does the “stay in your lane” approach with Clubs during the high school season create a confrontational tone that almost forces Clubs to act and defend themselves accordingly?

Soccer student-athletes — in a way that’s not seen in other sports, certainly not to the extent it is in soccer — should be able to play for their high school side without feeling guilt or doubt for that choice.

Finding a path that makes that more feasible has been challenging.

So here we are talking about it again.

Because there are people, as stated above, who don’t listen or aren’t willing to listen.

Repetition to the point of annoyance.

Here’s to hoping, one day, making the point is so annoying it elicits meaningful change to what’s clearly a flawed dynamic.