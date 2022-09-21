High school soccer, swimming & volleyball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – High school soccer, swimming and volleyball were among the games played on Tuesday.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Immaculate Heart, the Cavaliers Hosted the Panthers of Belleville Henderson.

Just under 10 minutes into the game IHC gets on the board. Leo Rodrigues goes far-corner for the tally, putting the Cavaliers on top 1-0.

Late in the first half IHC expanded its lead when Gianni Razelli’s Rocket split the pipes, increasing the Cavalier lead to 2-0.

Dale Foote got behind the Panthers’ defense and dented the net. It’s 3-0 IHC.

The Cavaliers went on to beat Belleville Henderson 6-2.

It was another boys’ Frontier League soccer battle under the lights in Adams, as the South Jeff Spartans Hosted Carthage.

Twelve minutes into the contest the Spartans strike. Nathan Bliss unloads a blast that finds the mark. The Spartans were in front 1-0.

South Jeff adds to its lead when James King hammers one home. It was 2-0 South Jeff.

The Spartans went on to beat Carthage 3-0.

Massena was at Canton for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

Chris Marasco’s corner kick goes off the head of a fullback and in. It’s 1-0 Raiders.

Moments later, Marasco finds the mark to increase the Massena lead to 2-0.

Under five minutes left: Ethan Francey gets the Golden Bears on the board. It was 2-1 Massena.

Canton had a chance to tie but Vincent Nelson Fuse’s shot went off the crossbar.

Massena held on to beat Canton 2-1.

In afternoon action from the pool, the Watertown Lady Cyclones met Lowville in girls’ Frontier League swimming.

The first event of the day was the 200 Medley relay. The Watertown team of Lillian Johnson, Olivia Urf, Lily Johnson, and Lillian Kimball finished first, Lowville places second, and Watertown third.

In the next event, the 200 freestyle, Watertown’s Jasmine Ferguson took first, Shelby Law of Lowville was second, and Molly Dickinson of Watertown was third.

The 200-yard IM was up next. Olivia Urf of Watertown was your winner, Olivia King of Lowville was second, Marra Dickinson of Watertown was third.

In the fastest event, the 50 free, Mallory Peters of Watertown took the top spot, Adelaide Weir of Watertown took second, and Lillian Kimball of Watertown was third.

Watertown beats Lowville 109-71

OFA was at Canton for NAC volleyball.

After trailing by four points in the first set, the Golden Bears bounced back to win the first set 25-22, then beat the Blue Devils 25-15 and 25 15 for a three-set sweep.

Ava Hoy led the Bears with 12 points, eight kills, and six aces.

Josie Gabriel contributed 10 points and Emma Logan added four points, two aces, and five assists.

Zoey Williams led OFA with six points and three aces.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Beaver River 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Immaculate Heart 6, Belleville Henderson 2

LaFargeville 3, South Lewis 0

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 0

General Brown 5, Camden 0

Lyme 6, Morristown 1

Massena 2, Canton 1

Malone, Gouverneur — Postponed

Salmon River 7, Potsdam 1

Colton-Pierrepont 9, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Hammond 2, Harrisville 0

Colton-Pierrepont 7, Tupper Lake 0

Chateaugay 4, Brushton-Moira 0

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 1, St. John Fisher 0

Russell Sage 3, SUNY Canton 0

St. Lawrence 2, SUNY Cortland 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 109, Lowville 71

South Lewis 92, Carthage 83

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Potsdam 1

Canton 3, OFA 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Gouverneur 1

College volleyball

SUNY Canton 3, Paul Smith’s 0

