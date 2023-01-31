High school soccer: Eight Parish teams make Playoffs

Four boys and four girls Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Bossier (19-2-2) is the No. 2 seed in Division III boys. The Bearkats will host No. 41 Livingston Collegiate in the first round.

Bossier reached the semifinals last season.

In Division I boys, No. 28 Benton (11-12-1) travels to No. 6 Sulphur.

Two Parish teams will go head-to-head in Division II boys as No. 14 Parkway (12-7-1) hosts No. 19 Haughton (13-7-1) Saturday at 1 pm at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Panthers and Bucs split two games in the regular season. Haughton won 4-2 in the Airline tournament Dec. 15 and Parkway won 4-2 in the teams’ District 1-II match Jan. 12.

In Division I girls, No. 19 Airline (11-11-4) visits No. 14 West Monroe (17-5-3), and No. 23 Benton (11-10-3) travels to Youngsville to play No. 10 Southside (17-6-1).

Airline and West Monroe played to a scoreless tie on Dec. 15 at Airline. The Lady Vikings were 11-8-4 against state schools. Matches against out-of-state teams do not count when figuring power ratings.

In Division II girls, No. 8 Parkway hosts No. Well. 25 AJ Ellender (11-10).

In Division III girls, No. 27 Bossier (7-11-1) travels to New Orleans to take on No. 6 Academy of Sacred Heart.

Note: This report will be updated when match dates and times are announced.