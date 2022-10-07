High school soccer coach abruptly quits as misconduct investigation is handed over to the sheriff’s office

PONCHATOULA – A high school teacher and soccer coach is under investigation after his bosses turned over complaints about inappropriate contact with students to the sheriff’s office.

The teacher resigned abruptly from Ponchatoula High School last month as the Tangipahoa Parish School System launched an inquiry into the complaints made by students. The investigation started just before Friday, September 23 – the date administrators attempted to meet with the coach. He Resigned the following week, on September 27.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit began asking questions about the situation on Monday, September 26. The school district finally verified information Friday, October 7.

The district turned over its investigation to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told WBRZ Friday, they were investigating complaints about how the teacher interacted with students but did not elaborate.

The school district described the complaints as “inappropriate contact.”

The teacher did not respond to emails from WBRZ before he resigned.

It was not clear if the complaints were from students in class or if the complaints were made by members of the soccer team.

WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to report the teacher’s name pending the outcome of the sheriff’s office investigation.