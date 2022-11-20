High school soccer: Benton wins Cranberry Classic girls tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers won the annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament Hosted by Haughton on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 in the semifinals and Haughton 2-0 in the finals.

Lexie Bouillion and Jamie Willis scored the Lady Tigers’ goals against Calvary. Willis also scored against Haughton, who had an own goal.

Haughton defeated Northwood 2-0 in the other semifinal game. Lowrey Lain and Averie Felicetty scored one goal each.

Airline won the consolation championship. The Lady Vikings defeated Minden 4-0 in the semifinals and Ruston 4-1 in the finals. Ruston defeated Bossier 7-1 in the other semifinal.

Calvary defeated Northwood 2-0 in the third-place game. Minden defeated Bossier 4-1 in the consolation third-place game.

Evey Bamburg scored Bossier’s goal against Ruston. Cinthia Padilla-Hernandez scored against Minden on an assist from Dania Martinez.

In boys games, Bossier and The Willow School (formerly Lusher Charter) played to a scoreless tie in New Orleans. On Friday, the Bearkats tied Ben Franklin 2-2.

Benton lost to Lafayette 2-0 on the road.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or found on teams’ official social media sites.