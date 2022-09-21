High school roundup: Willard, RedHawks take down Dragons in Mid-Willamette volleyball | High-school

MID-VALLEY MEDIA



Brooklyn Willard had 16 digs, 12 assists and seven kills Tuesday to lead South Albany High to a three-set home sweep of Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 28-26.

Sami Scott added 12 digs and seven kills and Klaire Bitter 15 assists for the RedHawks.

South (5-2, 3-2) plays Thursday at West Albany.

Corvallis 3, Central 1

Alexa Schnell had 26 assists and 13 digs in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette home win.

Set scores were 25-18, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Orianna Campbell and Ella Smith had eight kills each, Macy Swensen seven kills, Layne Griffin 12 digs and Maddie Ridling six aces for Corvallis.

“The girls were more solid tonight with their win. We had a few bumps as usual, but they pulled through and finished strong,” Corvallis Coach Kari Morrow said.

The Spartans (7-4, 4-1) play Thursday at Silverton.

Monroe 3, Toledo 0

Bella Gamache led the host Dragons with 16 kills, 11 digs and three aces in Monroe’s fourth straight sweep to open Valley Coast Conference play.

Josie Essner added seven kills, Sarah Thompson 11 digs and three aces and Emily Hull five aces.

The Dragons (8-3, 4-0) go to Central Linn on Wednesday.

Other volleyball scores: Silverton 3, West Albany 1; Crescent Valley 3, Lebanon 0; Cascade 3, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 3, Stayton 1; Santiam Christian 3, Jefferson 0; Scio 3, Amity 0; Lowell 3, East Linn Christian 0

Boys soccer

Jonah Laselle scored in the 70th minute on an Ian Lloyd assist as West Albany got a 1-0 win at Eagle Point in what Bulldogs Coach Kevin Branigan described as “an ugly, hard-fought game.”

The Bulldogs (3-1-1) play another nonleague game, hosting Ashland on Saturday, before playing Sept. 29 at Woodburn to open Mid-Willamette play.

Other boys soccer scores: South Albany 0, Roosevelt 0; South Salem 2, Corvallis 1; Lebanon 2, Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy at the Arts 0

Girls soccer scores: South Salem 1, Corvallis 0; Barlow 5, West Albany 0; Oregon City 8, Lebanon 0; Franklin 3, South Albany 2

