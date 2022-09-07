High school roundup: Corvallis sweeps McKay in volleyball opener | High-school

MID-VALLEY MEDIA



Corvallis High won three close sets to sweep visiting McKay in the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball opener for both teams.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-23.

Ella Smith had seven kills and six aces and Orianna Campbell six kills for the Spartans.

Alexa Schnell added 12 assists, five kills and aces and 12 assists, Sophie Riggs 12 assists and Layne Griffin a team-high six digs.

“Ella Smith saved both set one and set three with her serve to bring us back from behind each time,” Corvallis Coach Kari Morrow said.

The Spartans (3-1, 1-0) play at Dallas on Thursday.

West Albany 3, Dallas 1

Kendyl Arnett had 22 digs, 20 kills and four aces, and the Bulldogs overcame a first-set defeat to win at home in four in their season opener.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16.

Avery Hughes added 44 assists, four kills and three aces, Tessa Zimmermann 13 kills, 10 digs and two assists, Mylee Blake 11 digs, nine kills, five blocks and six aces and Jenna Konzelman five blocks

“We dropped the first set due to some first-game jitters and Dallas came out really strong. But once we settled in we looked a lot more comfortable and continued to improve each set,” West Coach Megan Wallace said.

The Bulldogs travel to Woodburn on Thursday.

Crescent Valley 3, South Albany 0

The Raiders got a battle from the host RedHawks but pulled out the sweep in the season opener for both teams.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-21.

Bella Jacobson had nine kills, nine digs and four aces and Kamden Mitchell 24 assists and four aces to lead Crescent Valley. Dani Street added 21 digs and three aces, Sophie Terwilliger 10 kills and Taelyn Bentley five kills and two stuff blocks.

Thursday, CV plays at McKay and South goes to Central.

Santiam Christian 3, Scio 1

Elise Linderman had 15 kills and Maddie Fields 11 to lead the visiting Eagles to a win in the PacWest Conference opener.

Set scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22.

Alyssa Knox added 18 digs and five, aces Ashlynn Davis 42 assists and Joya Euhus 11 kills for Santiam Christian.

Scio (4-1, 0-1) was to host Dayton on Wednesday and SC (1-1, 1-0) hosts Taft on Thursday.

Other volleyball scores: Central 3, Lebanon 1; Philomath 3, Gladstone 0; Marshfield 3, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 3, Junction City 0; Taft 3, Jefferson 2; Creswell 3, Harrisburg 1

Boys soccer

Johnathon Fiscal scored in the 44th minute on a Jack Date assist to give West Albany a 1-0 nonleague home win against Bend.

The Bulldogs (2-0) play Monday at Central Catholic in another nonleague contest.

Other boys soccer scores: Nelson 4, Lebanon 1; Springfield 1, Crescent Valley 0; Philomath 1, Cottage Grove 0

Girls soccer scores: Franklin 2, Lebanon 1; Springfield 2, Crescent Valley 1; Central Linn 9, Siuslaw 1; Pleasant Hill 3, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to [email protected]