High school roundup: Canton rallies to beat Salmon River in boys soccer | Frontier League

CANTON — Ethan Francey’s 64th-minute goal helped the Canton boys soccer team rally past Salmon River, 5-4, in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Monday.

It was Francey’s second goal of the game. Ryan Jones supplied three goals for the Golden Bears (5-2-1 overall, 5-1-0 league).

