High school roundup: Canton rallies to beat Salmon River in boys soccer | Frontier League
CANTON — Ethan Francey’s 64th-minute goal helped the Canton boys soccer team rally past Salmon River, 5-4, in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Monday.
It was Francey’s second goal of the game. Ryan Jones supplied three goals for the Golden Bears (5-2-1 overall, 5-1-0 league).
Kade Cook recorded two goals and an assist for the Shamrocks (7-3, 5-1).
Sal Perretta’s goal was the difference as the Red Raiders edged the Blue Devils in an NAC Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Bayley Rochefort, Seth Collins and Christopher Marasco each added goals for Massena (8-1, 6-1).
Tyler Sovie provided a goal and an assist for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-4, 1-3).
John Duffy and Tyler Berkman both netted two goals as the Sandstoners downed the Wildcats (0-8, 0-4) in an NAC Central game at Gouverneur.
Alden DiMarco stopped five shots for Potsdam (2-6, 2-4).
BEAVER RIVER 7, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Cade Olmstead logged two goals and an assist as the Beavers beat the Red Knights (3-5) in a Frontier League crossover game at LaFargeville.
Gabriel Gallo and Micah Olmstead each added a pair of goals for Beaver River (4-4, 4-3).
GENERAL BROWN 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Ethan McConnell scored the game’s only goal as the Lions blanked the Warriors in a crossover game at Dexter.
Tucker Rosbrook made eight saves for General Brown (4-5, 2-4).
Joey Raap registered four saves for Indian River (2-6-1, 0-4-1).
MALONE 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
Adyson King totaled two goals and two assists as the Huskies topped the Flyers in an NAC Central game at Malone.
Anna Monette provided two goals and an assist for Malone (3-6, 3-4).
Isabel Boyd and Peyton Sullivan each scored for Norwood-Norfolk (1-8, 1-7).
HEUVELTON 4, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Ali Trathen’s two goals powered the Bulldogs to an NAC West win over the Green Demons in Heuvelton.
Rylin McAllister and Katie Cunningham each added goals for Heuvelton (2-3-1, 2-2-0).
Natalie Appel tallied for Hermon-DeKalb (2-5, 1-5).
HAMMOND 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Hailee Manning scored twice as the Red Devils used two second-half goals to beat the Cougars in NAC West play at Russell.
Mikayla Jones chipped in with a goal for Hammond (5-2-1, 4-1-1).
Lily Lottie netted a goal for Edwards-Knox (3-5-1, 3-2-1).
CHATEAUGAY 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Alison Johnston and Olivia Cook each posted a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs blanked the Yellowjackets in an NAC game at Chateaugay.
Irelynn LaPlante contributed a goal for Chateaugay (8-0, 7-0).
Alaina Armstrong accumulated 13 saves for Madrid-Waddington (4-4, 3-4).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Kaitlyn Houston scored her second goal of the game with 10 minutes left as the Colts edged the Panthers in an NAC East match at Parishville.
Kendall LaMora turned aside four shots for Colton-Pierrepont (6-1, 5-1).
Kylie Kirk scored for Parishville-Hopkinton (4-5, 4-3).
LYME 0, THOUSANDS ISLANDS 0 (OT)
Delaney Wiley recorded 13 saves as the Vikings (2-6-2, 2-6-1) and Lakers played to a Frontier League crossover tie at Clayton.
Kennady Scott made one save for Lyme (3-5-1).
MASSENA 1, INDIAN RIVER 1 (2 OT)
Brooke Terry’s second-half goal helped the Red Raiders forge a nonleague tie with the Warriors in Massena.
Makayla Sunderland turned away 10 shots for Massena (8-0-1).
Mackenzie Adams scored and Katie Call racked up 16 saves for Indian River (4-5-1).
Joely Swamp paced the Shamrocks with 18 service points as the Shamrocks gained a 25-21, 25-19, 15-25, 25-12 NAC interdivision sweep over the Golden Bears (6-1) in Canton.
Shelby Jock followed with 14 service points for Salmon River (5-1).
n In the other NAC match, Ogdensburg Free Academy swept Brushton-Moira in three sets.
n In NAC swimming, OFA downed Gouverneur, 106-19.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from Qualifying purchases.
.