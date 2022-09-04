High school reunions are planned. Check The Oklahoman’s listing.

Editor’s note: In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, venues and businesses might be temporarily closed. Please confirm all Reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email [email protected].

Del City

Del City High School classes of 1955-61: Looking for Classmates for the annual Reunion noon to 4 pm Sept. 17 at Del City Community Center, 4501 SE 15. For more information, call the Alumni Committee at 405-826-6615 or email [email protected]

Edmond

Edmond High School class of 1972: Looking for Classmates for a 50th Reunion Sept. 16-17. For more information, contact George Moore at [email protected] or 405-650-8870.

Max

Enid High School class of 1967: Looking for Classmates for a 55th Reunion Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All are invited to attend the next planning session at 5 pm Aug. 13 at the Enid Public Schools Administrative Center, 500 S Independence. For more information, email Ron Garrison at [email protected]

