high school golf

It’s only up for some Polk County golf programs heading into the Crutchfield/Hawkins tournament

Last year, McKeel’s girls golf team finished in sixth place in the Class 2A state competition. But head Coach Jeremy Bohnenstiehl has seen his group of Talent develop from last year to this year. And now it’s just about showing Polk County how better the team has become beginning at 8 am Monday at the Crutchfield/Hawkins Girls Golf Tournament at Avon Park.

Other girls Polk County teams set to compete in the beginning of the week are Kathleen, Frostproof, Lake Wales, Lakeland Christian, Auburdale, Bartow and George Jenkins.

In the current campaign, the main reason there is a Buzz for McKeel having a real shot at winning the tourney is the talent. Junior Susie Davis is making her return this year after being absent her sophomore season due to a medical condition; she is capable of shooting in the high 30s or low 40s.

