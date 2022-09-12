High school golf: Neumann, Zingler highlighting special for Tomah girls | Inside Preps

ONALASKA — There is a very healthy competition within the competition when Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler tee up to play for the Tomah High School girls golf team.

The primary goal, of course, is for the Timberwolves to win, and they do a lot of that.

But Neumann and Zingler also know they are both contenders to shoot the lowest round of the day no matter the outside competition.

The fact that each wants to beat the other in a very friendly rivalry does nothing but help make them both better and Tomah a team that can hang with anyone in the state.

“It’s always fun to come from a round and see her,” Neumann said with a smile. “I’ll be like, ‘What did you shoot?’

“She’ll be, ‘Well, I shot this, what did you shoot?’ And even if we both shot a bad round, we get into putts.”

People are also reading…

They are fortunate to play together on a daily basis, and laser-focused on completing their Seniors seasons — and fourth as varsity teammates — in the best of ways. They are record-holders on their team, sometimes beating each other for that honor.

Tomah is ranked ninth in Division 1 by state coaches and spent Wednesday dominating MVC opponents at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska. The Timberwolves won both of Wednesday’s nine-hole meets, one with a score of 157 — Holmen was second at 181 — and is on pace to win the season championship for the fourth straight year.

Neumann and Zingler pushing each other at the top is the Catalyst to that title run. It has also played a role in Tomah’s three straight WIAA Division 1 state-tournament appearances.

“That’s what we’re striving for,” Zingler said of extending the run of state tournaments. “This is the fourth year for me and Brin, and we’ve made it every other year.”

The Timberwolves have had plenty of success under Coach Tonya Gnewikow, but the belief was that this could be a special season with Neumann and Zingler leading the way. So she made what has been a challenging schedule even tougher by adding a meet hosted by Bay Port in August.

It was another chance to play against the top Division 1 teams in the state — Westosha Central, Union Grove, Middleton, Brookfield East were all there. The Timberwolves left with an eighth-place finish and were 27 strokes behind those four teams.

Neumann tied for 10th place individually, and Zingler finished 13th.

“That was big because it was played on a course that has hosted a couple of LPGA events,” Gnewikow said in reference to Thornberry Creek at Oneida. “That upped the game for us, and it gave us another chance for some team bonding with it being a long trip.”

Tomah met up with most of those teams again Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison, and the result was better. The Timberwolves placed sixth with a score of 340 and was 25 shots behind Champion and second-ranked Union Grove this time.

In addition, Neumann fired a 2-under-par 70 as the meet medalist. She beat three of the top nine finishers at last year’s state meet and lit up her scorecard while starting on the back nine and scoring four birdies before making the turn.

“The back is harder than the front, and I figured I’d just be coasting after that start,” Neumann said. “My driver was going straight on the back, and that’s important at U(niversity) Ridge.

“I have what I call Nemesis holes, and 13 is one of them. It’s uphill and there’s a tough shot to the green. I birdied that one, and it got me going.”

Her other Nemesis hole at University Ridge is No. 4, and she said she didn’t conquer that one. She hopes she gets another crack at it when the state meet is played there on Oct. 10-11.

“It was pretty amazing to be 2 under at University Ridge,” Gnewikow said. “She was Dialed in, and she was almost Carefree with the way she played. She’s a thinker out there, and she’ll talk through every shot with distance, wind and everything.

“She still did that, but it was with confidence. She wasn’t second-guessing herself.”

For a return performance in Madison, the Timberwolves have to keep moving forward, but a good foundation has been built.

Another MVC meet remains Monday in Sparta, and the 18-hole conference Championship meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course is scheduled for Sept. 19. That takes Tomah to the postseason, and it hosts a regional at Hiawatha Golf Club before heading to the Sectional meet in Hudson, Wis.

The Timberwolves have golfed in Hudson before and won an Invitational that included many of this year’s Sectional opponents by 24 shots. Neumann was medalist with a 76 and beat second-place Zingler by two strokes, but Tomah also received an 84 from senior Peyton Foster and an 88 from freshman Karma Hasselberger that day.

“I know we always have two very solid scores, but it was great to get those rounds, too,” Gnewikow said. “That shows how good we can be as a team.”