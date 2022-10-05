High school golf: 6A final region recaps, Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon win region titles

The 6A boys golf regular season came to a close Monday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Talons Golf Course next week.

Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon won their respective region titles in what were all very tight races. Lone Peak will be looking to defend its 6A state title next week, but region foe Corner Canyon could present the biggest hurdle at a repeat as the Knights finished runner-up to the Chargers in Region 4.

The four individual region champs were Farmington’s Jack Summerhays, Hunter’s Jared McCleary, Herriman’s Elliott Bond and Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones.

Jones finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 66.5. Lone Peak sophomore Kihea Akina is the Defending state Champion after edging Jones at last year’s state tournament by two strokes.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 6A regions.

Region 1

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 283.4 — Farmington
  • 284.8 — Fremont
  • 294.8 — Layton
  • 302.3 — Davis
  • 306.2 — Weber
  • 306.8 — Syracuse
  • 326.0 — Clearfield

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70.3 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington
  • 67.2 — David Liechty, Layton
  • 70.9—Cole Taylor, Farmington
  • 71.1—Ben Ackley, Farmington
  • 71.1 — Kyson Christensen, Fremont
  • 71.3—Chase Burton, Fremont
  • 71.6 — Max Landon, Davis
  • 71.7 — Spencer Poll, Layton
  • 71.7 — Karson Tesch, Fremont
  • 71.9 — Luke Kelley, Farmington
  • 72.3 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont
  • 73.1—Emmett Jones, Fremont

Region Tournament (Sept. 19-20)

At Eagle Mountain and Glen Eagle Golf Course

  • 73-67 — 140 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington
  • 71-70 — 141 — Kyson Christensen, Fremont
  • 73-71 — 144 — Ben Ackley, Farmington
  • 73-72 — 145 — Max Landon, Davis
  • 72-73 — 145 — Karson Tesch, Fremont
  • 70-77 — 147 — Chase Burton, Fremont
  • 71-76 — 147 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont
  • 73-75 — 148 — Brigham Goldsberry, Farmington
  • 71-77 — 148 — Spencer Poll, Layton
  • 81-70 — 151 — Cole Taylor, Farmington

Region 2

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 327.0 — Cyprus
  • 329.0 — Roy
  • 339.0 — West
  • 340.0—Taylorsville
  • 363.0 — Hunter
  • 396.0 — Kearns
  • 405.0 — Granger

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 76.7 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
  • 78.0 — Brendan Bailey, Roy
  • 78.7 — Ryder Archibald, Cyprus
  • 79.4 — Zach Horton, Taylorsville
  • 79.7—Lincoln Peterson, Taylorsville
  • 81.0 — Tristan Peche, West
  • 81.1 — Caleb Zito, Cyprus
  • 82.7 — Gavin Berrett, Roy
  • 83.2 — Jackson Colohan, Roy
  • 83.4 — Oscar Peche, West

Final region tournament (Oct. 4)

At Talons Cove Golf Course

  • 74.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
  • 77.0 — Brendan Bailey, Roy
  • 80.0 — Caleb Zito, Cyprus
  • 83.0 — Ryder Archibald, Cyprus
  • 84.0 — Zach Horton, Taylorsville
  • 85.0 — Oscar Peche, West
  • 86.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
  • 86.0 — Gavin Berrett, Roy
  • 87.0—Jackson Colohan, Roy
  • 88.0—Lincoln Peterson, Taylorsville
  • 88.0 — Tristan Peche, West

Region 3

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 290.0 — Herriman
  • 296.0 — Bingham
  • 298.0 — Riverton
  • 309.0 — Copper Hills
  • 320.0 — Mountain Ridge
  • 354.0 — West Jordan

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 69.8—Elliot Bond, Herriman
  • 71.5—Will Blanchard, Bingham
  • 71.7 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
  • 73.7 — Jack Tobler, Bingham
  • 72.3—JJ Tomsick, Herriman
  • 72.7 — Tate Snow, Riverton
  • 73.1 — Ryker Lind, Herriman
  • 74.6 — Kyson Crowther, Riverton
  • 74.7 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
  • 75 — Will Anderson, Herriman

Final region tournament (Oct. 3)

At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course

  • 70 — Kyson Crowther, Riverton
  • 71—JJ Tomsick, Herriman
  • 73 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
  • 73 — Deacon Kinikini, Bingham
  • 73—Will Ekins, Bingham
  • 74 — Tate Snow, Riverton
  • 74 — Ryker Lind, Herriman
  • 74 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
  • 74—Cole Johnson, Bingham
  • 74—Harrison Wright, Copper Hills
  • 76 — Luke Wathen, Riverton

Region 4

Final standings

Stroke average — School

  • 279.1—Corner Canyon
  • 281.0 — Lone Peak
  • 299.3 — American Fork
  • 302.1 — Skyridge
  • 316.3 — Pleasant Grove
  • 325.9 — Westlake

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 66.5—Cooper Jones, Lone Peak
  • 67.5 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon
  • 67.7 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
  • 70.3—Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon
  • 70.8 — Zach Labrum, Corner Canyon
  • 70.8 — Quin Abbott, Lone Peak
  • 71.5—Lincoln Blake, Corner Canyon
  • 71.7 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon
  • 71.8 — Ryder Speirs, American Fork
  • 73.5 — Alex Edwards, Corner Canyon
  • 73.5 — Gavin Hansen, Skyridge

Final region tournament (Oct. 3)

At Talons Cove Golf Course

  • 62.0 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
  • 65.0 — Cooper Jones, Lone Peak
  • 65.0 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon
  • 70.0 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon
  • 72.0 — Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon
  • 72.0 — Lincoln Blake, Corner Canyon
  • 72.0 — Josh Sampson, Corner Canyon
  • 72.0 — Krew Labrum, Corner Canyon
  • 72.0 — Gavin Hansen, Skyridge
  • 73.0 — Alex Edwards, Corner Canyon
  • 73.0 — Trevor Plewe, American Fork

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button