High school golf: 6A final region recaps, Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon win region titles
The 6A boys golf regular season came to a close Monday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Talons Golf Course next week.
Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon won their respective region titles in what were all very tight races. Lone Peak will be looking to defend its 6A state title next week, but region foe Corner Canyon could present the biggest hurdle at a repeat as the Knights finished runner-up to the Chargers in Region 4.
The four individual region champs were Farmington’s Jack Summerhays, Hunter’s Jared McCleary, Herriman’s Elliott Bond and Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones.
Jones finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 66.5. Lone Peak sophomore Kihea Akina is the Defending state Champion after edging Jones at last year’s state tournament by two strokes.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 6A regions.
Region 1
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 283.4 — Farmington
- 284.8 — Fremont
- 294.8 — Layton
- 302.3 — Davis
- 306.2 — Weber
- 306.8 — Syracuse
- 326.0 — Clearfield
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70.3 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington
- 67.2 — David Liechty, Layton
- 70.9—Cole Taylor, Farmington
- 71.1—Ben Ackley, Farmington
- 71.1 — Kyson Christensen, Fremont
- 71.3—Chase Burton, Fremont
- 71.6 — Max Landon, Davis
- 71.7 — Spencer Poll, Layton
- 71.7 — Karson Tesch, Fremont
- 71.9 — Luke Kelley, Farmington
- 72.3 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont
- 73.1—Emmett Jones, Fremont
Region Tournament (Sept. 19-20)
At Eagle Mountain and Glen Eagle Golf Course
- 73-67 — 140 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington
- 71-70 — 141 — Kyson Christensen, Fremont
- 73-71 — 144 — Ben Ackley, Farmington
- 73-72 — 145 — Max Landon, Davis
- 72-73 — 145 — Karson Tesch, Fremont
- 70-77 — 147 — Chase Burton, Fremont
- 71-76 — 147 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont
- 73-75 — 148 — Brigham Goldsberry, Farmington
- 71-77 — 148 — Spencer Poll, Layton
- 81-70 — 151 — Cole Taylor, Farmington
Region 2
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 327.0 — Cyprus
- 329.0 — Roy
- 339.0 — West
- 340.0—Taylorsville
- 363.0 — Hunter
- 396.0 — Kearns
- 405.0 — Granger
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 76.7 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
- 78.0 — Brendan Bailey, Roy
- 78.7 — Ryder Archibald, Cyprus
- 79.4 — Zach Horton, Taylorsville
- 79.7—Lincoln Peterson, Taylorsville
- 81.0 — Tristan Peche, West
- 81.1 — Caleb Zito, Cyprus
- 82.7 — Gavin Berrett, Roy
- 83.2 — Jackson Colohan, Roy
- 83.4 — Oscar Peche, West
Final region tournament (Oct. 4)
At Talons Cove Golf Course
- 74.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
- 77.0 — Brendan Bailey, Roy
- 80.0 — Caleb Zito, Cyprus
- 83.0 — Ryder Archibald, Cyprus
- 84.0 — Zach Horton, Taylorsville
- 85.0 — Oscar Peche, West
- 86.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
- 86.0 — Gavin Berrett, Roy
- 87.0—Jackson Colohan, Roy
- 88.0—Lincoln Peterson, Taylorsville
- 88.0 — Tristan Peche, West
Region 3
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 290.0 — Herriman
- 296.0 — Bingham
- 298.0 — Riverton
- 309.0 — Copper Hills
- 320.0 — Mountain Ridge
- 354.0 — West Jordan
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 69.8—Elliot Bond, Herriman
- 71.5—Will Blanchard, Bingham
- 71.7 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
- 73.7 — Jack Tobler, Bingham
- 72.3—JJ Tomsick, Herriman
- 72.7 — Tate Snow, Riverton
- 73.1 — Ryker Lind, Herriman
- 74.6 — Kyson Crowther, Riverton
- 74.7 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
- 75 — Will Anderson, Herriman
Final region tournament (Oct. 3)
At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course
- 70 — Kyson Crowther, Riverton
- 71—JJ Tomsick, Herriman
- 73 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
- 73 — Deacon Kinikini, Bingham
- 73—Will Ekins, Bingham
- 74 — Tate Snow, Riverton
- 74 — Ryker Lind, Herriman
- 74 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
- 74—Cole Johnson, Bingham
- 74—Harrison Wright, Copper Hills
- 76 — Luke Wathen, Riverton
Region 4
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 279.1—Corner Canyon
- 281.0 — Lone Peak
- 299.3 — American Fork
- 302.1 — Skyridge
- 316.3 — Pleasant Grove
- 325.9 — Westlake
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 66.5—Cooper Jones, Lone Peak
- 67.5 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon
- 67.7 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
- 70.3—Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon
- 70.8 — Zach Labrum, Corner Canyon
- 70.8 — Quin Abbott, Lone Peak
- 71.5—Lincoln Blake, Corner Canyon
- 71.7 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon
- 71.8 — Ryder Speirs, American Fork
- 73.5 — Alex Edwards, Corner Canyon
- 73.5 — Gavin Hansen, Skyridge
Final region tournament (Oct. 3)
At Talons Cove Golf Course
- 62.0 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
- 65.0 — Cooper Jones, Lone Peak
- 65.0 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon
- 70.0 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon
- 72.0 — Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon
- 72.0 — Lincoln Blake, Corner Canyon
- 72.0 — Josh Sampson, Corner Canyon
- 72.0 — Krew Labrum, Corner Canyon
- 72.0 — Gavin Hansen, Skyridge
- 73.0 — Alex Edwards, Corner Canyon
- 73.0 — Trevor Plewe, American Fork