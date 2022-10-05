High school golf: 6A final region recaps, Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon win region titles

The 6A boys golf regular season came to a close Monday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Talons Golf Course next week.

Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon won their respective region titles in what were all very tight races. Lone Peak will be looking to defend its 6A state title next week, but region foe Corner Canyon could present the biggest hurdle at a repeat as the Knights finished runner-up to the Chargers in Region 4.

The four individual region champs were Farmington’s Jack Summerhays, Hunter’s Jared McCleary, Herriman’s Elliott Bond and Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones.

Jones finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 66.5. Lone Peak sophomore Kihea Akina is the Defending state Champion after edging Jones at last year’s state tournament by two strokes.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 6A regions.

Region 1

Final standings

Stroke average — School

283.4 — Farmington

284.8 — Fremont

294.8 — Layton

302.3 — Davis

306.2 — Weber

306.8 — Syracuse

326.0 — Clearfield

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

70.3 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington

67.2 — David Liechty, Layton

70.9—Cole Taylor, Farmington

71.1—Ben Ackley, Farmington

71.1 — Kyson Christensen, Fremont

71.3—Chase Burton, Fremont

71.6 — Max Landon, Davis

71.7 — Spencer Poll, Layton

71.7 — Karson Tesch, Fremont

71.9 — Luke Kelley, Farmington

72.3 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont

73.1—Emmett Jones, Fremont

Region Tournament (Sept. 19-20)

At Eagle Mountain and Glen Eagle Golf Course

73-67 — 140 — Jack Summerhays, Farmington

71-70 — 141 — Kyson Christensen, Fremont

73-71 — 144 — Ben Ackley, Farmington

73-72 — 145 — Max Landon, Davis

72-73 — 145 — Karson Tesch, Fremont

70-77 — 147 — Chase Burton, Fremont

71-76 — 147 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont

73-75 — 148 — Brigham Goldsberry, Farmington

71-77 — 148 — Spencer Poll, Layton

81-70 — 151 — Cole Taylor, Farmington

Region 2

Final standings

Stroke average — School

327.0 — Cyprus

329.0 — Roy

339.0 — West

340.0—Taylorsville

363.0 — Hunter

396.0 — Kearns

405.0 — Granger

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

76.7 — Jared McCleary, Hunter

78.0 — Brendan Bailey, Roy

78.7 — Ryder Archibald, Cyprus

79.4 — Zach Horton, Taylorsville

79.7—Lincoln Peterson, Taylorsville

81.0 — Tristan Peche, West

81.1 — Caleb Zito, Cyprus

82.7 — Gavin Berrett, Roy

83.2 — Jackson Colohan, Roy

83.4 — Oscar Peche, West

Final region tournament (Oct. 4)

At Talons Cove Golf Course

74.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter

77.0 — Brendan Bailey, Roy

80.0 — Caleb Zito, Cyprus

83.0 — Ryder Archibald, Cyprus

84.0 — Zach Horton, Taylorsville

85.0 — Oscar Peche, West

86.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus

86.0 — Gavin Berrett, Roy

87.0—Jackson Colohan, Roy

88.0—Lincoln Peterson, Taylorsville

88.0 — Tristan Peche, West

Region 3

Final standings

Stroke average — School

290.0 — Herriman

296.0 — Bingham

298.0 — Riverton

309.0 — Copper Hills

320.0 — Mountain Ridge

354.0 — West Jordan

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

69.8—Elliot Bond, Herriman

71.5—Will Blanchard, Bingham

71.7 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton

73.7 — Jack Tobler, Bingham

72.3—JJ Tomsick, Herriman

72.7 — Tate Snow, Riverton

73.1 — Ryker Lind, Herriman

74.6 — Kyson Crowther, Riverton

74.7 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman

75 — Will Anderson, Herriman

Final region tournament (Oct. 3)

At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course

70 — Kyson Crowther, Riverton

71—JJ Tomsick, Herriman

73 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton

73 — Deacon Kinikini, Bingham

73—Will Ekins, Bingham

74 — Tate Snow, Riverton

74 — Ryker Lind, Herriman

74 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman

74—Cole Johnson, Bingham

74—Harrison Wright, Copper Hills

76 — Luke Wathen, Riverton

Region 4

Final standings

Stroke average — School

279.1—Corner Canyon

281.0 — Lone Peak

299.3 — American Fork

302.1 — Skyridge

316.3 — Pleasant Grove

325.9 — Westlake

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

66.5—Cooper Jones, Lone Peak

67.5 — Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon

67.7 — Kihei Akina, Lone Peak

70.3—Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon

70.8 — Zach Labrum, Corner Canyon

70.8 — Quin Abbott, Lone Peak

71.5—Lincoln Blake, Corner Canyon

71.7 — Tyse Boman, Corner Canyon

71.8 — Ryder Speirs, American Fork

73.5 — Alex Edwards, Corner Canyon

73.5 — Gavin Hansen, Skyridge

Final region tournament (Oct. 3)

At Talons Cove Golf Course