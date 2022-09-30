High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Lone Peak and Parowan win

Lone Peak 4, Corner Canyon 0

Led by two goals from Solena Sellers, the Lone Peak Knights finished out an undefeated regular season with a shutout win against Corner Canyon. Eliza Collings recorded Lone Peak’s ninth shutout of the season.

“Today was a senior day for us, so we had some emotion going into today’s game, but the girls started really well and it was good to see them score some nice goals today. We really just wanted to use today to get better and prepare for the playoffs, so we’ll celebrate tonight and get to work tomorrow,” Lone Peak Coach Shantel Jolley said.

Parowan 2, Millard 0

Parowan traveled to Millard and handed the Eagles their only region loss. Madee Leydsman and Matilee Sudweeks each scored while Brooklyn Hulet recorded the shutout.

“We came expecting a tough game because Millard is always tough. We knew we had to adjust our game plan from our previous matchup. We went in and executed our plan perfectly,” Parowan Coach Rebecca Evans said.

Davis 1, Layton 0

It took two overtimes before anyone could find the back of the net, but Davis’s Simone Packer took an assist from Tessa Franks and scored the golden goal.

“I am pleased we were able to pull out the win. We did not play particularly well in the 2nd half and were fortunate to get into overtime. The team rose to the challenge in overtime and created a few scoring opportunities. It’s great to get a quality win over a quality opponent, especially a crosstown rival,” Davis Coach Souli Phongsavath said.

Roy 1, Kearns 0

Roy secured his hold on Region 2, beating Kearns by the slimmest of margins. Jaelyn Barba scored a golden goal in double overtime off an assist from Kambrie Buttars to walk off with the win and cement an undefeated run in region play.

“I’m so proud of the girls. They handled the adversities today like the Champs they are. They accomplished their goal today with a game I will never forget,” Roy Coach Alyssa Foutz said.

Union 3, Juab 3 (Union wins shootout, 5-4)

Union was in control early, but Juab forced overtime with two unanswered goals in the second half. After the game went to a shootout, the Cougars claimed the win with penalty kicks, 5-4.

“I am extremely proud of how well we played against a very tough Juab team. We battled for a full 100 minutes and were able to come out with a very hard earned battle in penalty kicks,” Union Coach Atlee Zipf said.