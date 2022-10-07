High school girls soccer Sectional semifinal Roundup

The Marian girls soccer team looked like a squad ready to make another long postseason push Thursday night.

The Heavily favored Knights made sure to take care of business impressively in Downing host Riley 9-0 in semifinal play of the Class 2A Riley Sectional at Jackson Field.

Coach Henry Vu’s No. 3-ranked team improved to 16-1-1 with its 10th straight win.

The Knights, who were state runner-up in 2021, advance to play Glenn Saturday at 2 pm for the Sectional crown. Glenn beat Jimtown 4-1 Thursday night. Marian topped Glenn 7-0 during the regular season.

Addie Schade tallied three goals to pace the Knights to the semifinal win. Daisy Moody and Quinn Pankiewicz each added a pair of goals to the tally, while JoJo Murphy and Mary Williams each scored once.

