High school girls soccer: Parkway stays unbeaten in District 1-II; Bossier wins

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Bossier Lady Kats won matches Thursday night.

In a District 1-II match, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 3-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In a non-district match, Bossier downed North Caddo 6-0 at Memorial Stadium. In another non-district match, Haughton fell to West Monroe 1-0 at Freedom Fields.

At Preston Crownover, Emma Albarado, Cameron Dunn and Isabel Bright scored goals for Parkway.

Dunn and Aubri Dupre had one assist each. Dupre also had 10 saves.

Parkway (11-5-1, 4-0) and Caddo Magnet (15-8, 4-0) are tied for the district lead. If the Lady Panthers defeat Natchitoches Central Tuesday and Magnet defeats North DeSoto, the teams will play for the district championship Thursday at 6 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Parkway travels to Monroe Saturday for a non-district match against Neville at 11 am

The Lady Panthers are No. 9 in the Division II power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The top 16 teams in the final ratings host first-round playoff matches.

At Bossier, Evey Bamburg led the Lady Kats with three goals. Yoselin Padilla had two and Dania Martinez one.

Aryana Gaeta got the shutout.

Bossier (6-9-1) travels to Monroe Tuesday to play Wossman in a District 1-III match.

The Lady Kats are No. 24 in the Division IIi power ratings. The top 32 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

Haughton dropped to 7-11-2. West Monroe, the No. 5 team in the Division I power ratings, improved to 15-4-2.

Haughton faces Benton in a District 1-I match Tuesday at 5:30 at MD Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The Lady Bucs are No. 34 in the Division I power ratings.