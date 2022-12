The pain of dropping a Section II title game last year clearly compelled the returning members of the 2022 Columbia roster to seek better. The Blue Devils shifted from Class AA to A during the fall and made the most of the opportunity by beating Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 1-0 to secure the Class A championship.

Ring, the team’s standout sophomore midfielder, took a long shot that deflected off a BH-BL defender.

“It was incredible for all of us,” Ring said. “After losing to Shen (1-0 in the 2021 Class AA final) last year, we really wanted it this year.”

Ring produced a string of superlative showings for the Blue Devils. She was named the Suburban Council’s Co-Player of the Year with Shaker’s Micaela Tahoe, earned Section II Class A Player of the Year honors and was named to the Class A all-star team as a first-team selection.

“I think her field awareness makes her the standout she is. It’s just so amazing,” Columbia Coach Scott LaMora said. “She is seeing things unfold where others don’t realize it. Her abilities to distribute the ball to teammates is second to none. She truly understands the game, sees the field phenomenally and gets the ball to her teammates when it is needed.”

Ring scored 17 goals and added 10 assists for a Columbia team for which its top five scorers were all sophomores. In addition to being a scoring threat and a creator, Ring also excelled in helping out on defense.

“She tracks back to play defense and is awesome with that. When she gets the ball doing that, she starts the offense and scored a lot when that happened,” LaMora said. “She is a phenomenal player and is very humble. That is probably the best part about her. She doesn’t like doing interviews and doesn’t want the attention on her.”

It is safe to say Ring will garner even more attention from opponents in 2023 when the Blue Devils return nine starters, including all the forwards, midfielders and Anna Nassivera in goal.

“Our whole team bonded well and going as far as we did brought us together even more,” Ring said. “We want to do even better next year.”





Columbia ended up finishing 17-2-1 overall after falling to New Hartford 2-0 in the state quarterfinals at Mechanciville High School.

“The regional game didn’t go the way we hoped. It happens, so we just have to go back to work and hopefully go farther,” Ring said.

LaMora anticipates the Blue Devils will approach the offseason with the same fire in wanting to expand upon what was accomplished in 2022. Ring is not a selfish player, but she understands there are things she will need to do to make Columbia a better Squad next fall .

“I didn’t have that many shots on goal. I want to score more and have more assists to help my team out as much as I can,” Ring said.