High school girls soccer: Jaida Rodea, sophomore, Giddings

What has been your favorite high school soccer memory?

It was going up against our rival, La Grange, last year. It was fun. The fans were going crazy, and we won.

When you were a freshman last year, did the players treat you differently because you were the youngest on the team?

It wasn’t that bad. They would just make me clean up, shagging the balls, putting up the corner flags and things like that. Other than that, they treated me as an equal, and we all get along.

Have you learned any Lessons playing soccer that you apply to daily life?

A lot, actually. I get very frustrated with myself when I can’t do something. Sometimes I want to just give up. Soccer has taught me to cool off and keep going and not give up.

Tell us something about the first time you played soccer.

I was 4 when my mom put me in a local soccer league, and it was really fun. I just kept wanting to go practice. My dad was my coach. That’s where I started everything.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I’d pick Alex Morgan (of the US national team), my great-grandpa (Duane Madlock) who died when I was 3, Tupac (Shakur) and Kevin Hart.

Tell me about your great-grandfather.

I have no memory of this, but I’ve heard that he always worked in the garage and he’d always take me in there. I’d watch him work.