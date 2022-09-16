High school girls soccer: American Fork and Wasatch both win

American Fork 2, Skyridge 2 (American Fork wins shootout, 5-3)

Down a few players, American Fork went to double overtime and claimed a tough win in a Shootout over Skyridge in Region 4 play to avenge their earlier loss to the Falcons and move to 5-2 in region play. Lila Millward and Estee Schneider each scored in regulation.

“We played hard against a good opponent today. We came out a little banged up and missing players to illness. We battled hard and we kept fighting through some rough play at times. I am happy for the kids that came off the bench to make a difference today. Also very impressed with our keeper and back line. They all made big savings. We are excited for the weekend and the bye next week to get some much needed rest and recovery,” American Fork Coach Derek Dunn said.

Wasatch 3, Salem Hills 1

Wasatch started the second half playing from behind against Salem Hills as the Skyhawks scored first for a 1-0 Halftime lead. The rest of the game, however, was all Wasps as they stormed back with three goals for the win. Brooklyn Remund scored one and assisted on another.

“It was an awesome win for our team. Coming back from being down 0-1 at Halftime says a lot about the character of these players. They are finding ways to win. They are really coming together as a team and playing for each other! It’s fun to be a part of,” Wasatch Coach Tara Lundberg said.

Skyline 1, Brighton 0

It was harder than expected, but Skyline nudged its way past Brighton in a defensive bout. Jenna Nichols took an assist from Ellie Dirks to net the only goal of the match. The win has the Defending Champion Eagles looking up after a rough season.

“This group of players is not giving up yet. We are the defending champions,” Skyline Coach Yamil Castillo said.

Timpanogos 2, Timpview 1

Timpanogos defended their position in the 5A Top 5 rankings with a gritty win over Timpview at home. The Timberwolves got the lead first off the foot of Summer Christensen. Mary Roberts nailed the golden goal in overtime with a terrific shot for the win.

“Tonight’s game was a battle from the beginning. Our girls were relentless on both sides of the ball and an early goal by Summer Christensen helped spark the energy for the rest of the game. Going into overtime we knew we needed to put pressure on them early and the final shot by Mary Roberts from 30 yards out was placed perfectly in the upper corner. Very proud of our team Tonight getting a big win against Timpview,” Timpanogos Coach Robyn Bretzing said.

Mountain Crest 3, Green Canyon 0

In a battle of Cache Valley heavyweights, Mountain Crest stayed undefeated in Region 11 with another convincing win over Green Canyon in a 3-0 shutout, identical to the Mustangs’ last win over the Wolves this season.

“Shout out to our defense. They are stingy! We have some things to clean up, but I’m proud of our team. They play hard for each other,” Mountain Crest Coach Justin Beus said.