High school girls soccer: Airline edges Haughton in district match; Parkway, Bossier win non-district matches

The Airline Lady Vikings edged the Haughton Lady Bucs 1-0 in a District 1-I match Monday night at MD Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Sicily Fontaine scored the game’s Lone goal. Catherine Webber had seven saves.

Airline (7-7-4, 1-1-1) visits Evangel Christian Thursday in a non-district match. Haughton (7-7-2, 1-2) plays Parkway Thursday in a non-district match.

In another District 1-I match Monday, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 4-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Lady Tigers dropped to 9-9-2 overall and 1-1-1 in district. Captain Shreve, No. 2 in the Division I power ratings, improved to 21-1-1 and 3-0.

In non-district matches, Parkway defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and Bossier topped Northwood 4-1 at Memorial Stadium.

At Preston Crownover, Isabel Bright scored both of Parkway’s goals. Marie Smith had the assist on the first and Dream George had the assist on the second.

Aubri Dupre had six saves.

Parkway (7-5) plays Huntington in a District 1-II match Tuesday. Calvary Baptist dropped to 9-5-1.

At Bossier, Evey Bamburg scored three goals to lead the Lady Kats. Yoselin Padilla scored one.

Bossier (5-8-1) plays Southwood Thursday at Cargill Park. Northwood dropped to 5-11-1.