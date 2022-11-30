High school girls basketball: South, West win; losses for North, Carson – Salisbury Post

High school girls basketball: South, West win; losses for North, Carson Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

From staff reports

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls basketball started slowly on Tuesday but eventually buried Pine Lake Prep with defense and 3-pointers.

South won 46-22.

The Raiders (2-1) took a 19-16 lead at halftime, but then they overwhelmed Pine Lake Prep 19-0 in the third quarter.

“We got it together after a tough start,” South Coach Alex Allen said. “Played really well in the second half. We found a rhythm. We had some tremendous hustle and boarding.”

Kynlee Dextraze scored 14 for the Raiders. Lexie Ritchie made two 3-pointers and scored 10. Eden Childers also made two 3-pointers.

Pine Lake Prep (0-2) opened the season with a 77-15 loss to Lake Norman.

Pine Lake Prep 8 8 0 6 — 22

South Rowan 10 9 19 8 — 46

South scoring — Dextraze 14, Ritchie 10, Childers 6, Cherry 6, Atwell 5, Morgan 3, Alston 2.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Freshman Julia Burleson had a big game for Carson’s girls, but it wasn’t enough.

Carson fell 61-37 to North Stanly. Burleson scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

“She competed all night and ran the floor well and got us some transition buckets,” Carson Coach Brooke Stouder said.

Allie Martin had seven rebounds for the Cougars (0-3). Emma Carpenter had six rebounds. Jaydn Steele had three steals.

Carson’s effort was probably his best of the season.

“Much better than against AL Brown last week,” Stouder said. “But we shot 5-for-18 at the foul line and gave up 18 offensive rebounds in the first half. Those are two controllable stats and if we can improve at making free throws and boxing out it will allow us to improve and be more competitive.”

After a close first quarter, North Stanly took control by outscoring the Cougars 17-4 in the second quarter.

The Comets (2-0) got 20 points from Paris Bennett, 17 from Lexie Brown and 14 from Shalyn Bell.

North Stanley 15 17 22 7 — 61

Carson 12 4 9 6 — 37

Carson scoring — Burleson 15, Furr 5, McBride 5, Steele 5, Martin 4, Carpenter 3.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Freshman Tiara Thompson scored steadily and put up 18 points as West Rowan rolled past Mooresville 67-45 on Tuesday.

She’s scored 31 in her first two varsity games.

Emma Clarke added 12 for the Falcons, while Lauren Arnold had 10.

Foul trouble kept Jamecia Huntley on the bench for much of the night, but West has a lot of players. Ten of them scored.

Clarke bounced back from a two-point effort on opening night. She had five field goals in the first quarter as West (2-0) wasted no time in grabbing control of the game.

Mooresville cut West’s lead to 27-19 with a run to start the second quarter, but DeDe Cuthbertson’s only bucket of the game stopped Mooresville’s flurry and started a West run. By halftime, the Falcons led 41-22.

W. Rowan 26 15 12 14 — 67

Mooresville 10 12 8 12 — 45

West scoring — Thompson 18, Clarke 12, Arnold 10, Phifer 8, Tenor 5, Durham 4, Edwards 4, Huntley 2, Martin 2, Cuthbertson 2.

Comments