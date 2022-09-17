High School Football: Week 4 Scoreboard

It’s Week 4 of the high school football season and there are still five unbeaten teams in the Monroe County Region.

Airport, Dundee, Erie Mason, Gibraltar Carlson, and Whiteford all look to keep the good times rolling tonight. Each team would join elite company in their school’s history books.

Airport has not started a season 4-0 since 2009. The Jets also accomplished the feat in ’07, ’04, ’03, ’02, ’00, and 1951. If this year’s team wants to be the eighth on that list, it will need to defeat Grosse Ile. The Red Devils are also 3-0.

Dundee last hit 4-0 in 2011. That is the only time in the past three decades the Vikings have reached that milestone. They have done it 10 times in total: ’92, ’91, ’90, ’78, ’66, ’65, ’64, ’63, and ’53. They take on 1-2 Onsted.

