High school football updates from District 10
Final scores
Mercer 45, Cochranton 0
Meadville 62, Conneaut 0
Saegertown 35, Union City 0
Reynolds 64, Maplewood 0
Harbor Creek 42, Girard 6
Fort LeBoeuf 24, North East 21
General McLane 37, Corry 20
Northwestern 21, Oil City 20
St. Francis (NY) 28, Cathedral Prep 26
Butler 37, Erie 20
Sharon 33, Wilmington 14
McDowell 48, Canada Prep Academy (Canada) 6
Seneca 46, Titusville 35
Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13
Cambridge Springs 33, Iroquois 7
Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21
Sharpsville 14, Greenville 12
The Blue Devils roll to another win
Big win for the Knights
Ryan Miller with a historic night with 392 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, both school records
Solid win for the Trojans heading into the Prep game
Another big win for the Tigers
Royals drop fourth in a row
Final: St. Francis (NY) 28, Cathedral Prep 26
Tough road loss for the Ramblers heading into the McDowell game
Maybe the biggest win of the year in District 10. What an inspired effort by the Wildcats in an emotionally-tough week.
After 3: McDowell 48, Canada Prep Academy 6
Trojans are Rolling
Solid road win for the Lancers
Bison Hang is. Great effort by North East, which continues to improve each week.
The Huskies bounce back in a big way.
St. Francis scores with 22 seconds left to break the 20-20 tie.
St. Francis scores with 22 seconds left to break the 20-20 tie.
Jalen Wagner with an Incredible performance!
Erie hanging tough
After 3: Seneca 33, Titusville 28
Meadville is on fire heading to Oil City next week.
Seneca leads Titusville 33-28 after an 82-yard TD run by Ryan Miller. He is up to 311 rushing yards!
The Mustangs are heating up.
After 3: Harbor Creek 42, Girard 0 Heath Betza with his third TD pass
Early 4th: General McLane 37, Corry 12
After 3: Cathedral Prep 20, St. Francis 20
Mid 4th: Northwestern 14, Oil City 14
Jalen Wagner of Reynolds with 7 touchdowns
After 3: General McLane 30, Corry 12
Late 3rd: Meadville 62, Conneaut 0
After 3: Oil City 8, Northwestern 7
Late 3rd: Reynolds 57, Maplewood 0Jalen Wagner 7 touchdowns!
Late 3rd: Butler 37, Erie 7
3rd: Titusville 28, Seneca 20
After 3: Eisenhower 27, Lakeview 7
McDowell dominating another out-of-town opponent
Third quarter updates
After a few Ethen Knox TDs get called back, he finally scores on an 87-yard run. Oil City 8, Northwestern 7 late third.
Meadville 55, Conneaut 0
Reynolds 50, Maplewood 6
Halftime scores
Eisenhower 13, Lakeview 7
Cambridge Springs 12, Iroquois 0
Reynolds 36, Maplewood 0
Greenville 12, Sharpsville 7
Halftime: Titusville 28, Seneca 14
Brock Covell 2 TD passes, 1 TD run, Jaxon 1 TD run, 1 TD catch, Kameron Mong 1 TD catch for the RocketsRyan Miller 2 TD runs for the Bobcats
Early 3rd: Northwestern 7, Oil City 0
Wildcats playing inspired football with heavy hearts
Halftime: Sharon 21, Wilmington 0
Halftime: General McLane 28, Corry 6
The Lancers are Rolling
Halftime: Harbor Creek 28, Girard 0
Heath Betza 2 TD passes, 1 rushing TD, Jordan Irwin 2 TD catches, Lance Brown TD run
Halftime: Grove City 14, Slippery Rock 7
Hunter Hohman 2 rushing TDs for the Eagles, William Mokel TD run for the Rockets
Halftime: Meadville 48, Conneaut 0
Khalon Simmons 5 TDs (4 rushing, 1 receiving)
Brady Walker 2 TDs
Halftime: Cathedral Prep 13, St. Francis 13
I relate to the Lewis TD run
Cole Constable FGs of 39 and 26
Halftime: Saegertown 19, Union City 0
Henry Shaffer TD run, receiving TD
Sully Zirkle TD pass, defensive TD
Halftime: Merer 33, Cochranton 0
Mattocks 3 TD runs and Addison has a TD run and fumble return for a TD
Halftime: Fort LeBoeuf 21, North East 7
Justin Leuschen 2 TD runs, Aiden Lesik TD run for the Bison
Humes to Curlett TD pass for NE
More updates
Mattocks 2 yd run Mercer 28 Cochranton 0 2:43 left in 2nd qtr
Cole Constable 39-yard field goal as Cathedral Prep leads St. Francis 10-6 in the 2nd
After 1: Butler 14, Erie 7
Reynolds 22 Maplewood 0 10 minutes to go in second
Games warming up
Mid 2nd: Saegertown 13, Union City 0
Mid 2nd: Fort LeBoeuf 14, North East 7
1st: Seneca 14, Titusville 14
After 1
Sharon 14, Wilmington 0
Grove City 7, Slippery Rock 0
General McLane 14, Corry 0
Harbor Creek 7, Girard 0
Cathedral Prep 7, St. Francis 6
Meadville Rolling
Seneca 14, Titusville 7: Ryan Miller 79-yard TD run
Meadville 27, Conneaut 0 late 1st
Erie Strike first
The Royals return the opening kickoff for a touchdown. 7-0 Erie over Butler
Northwestern hanging tough
Oil City and Northwestern are scoreless after one quarter.
Reynolds 7, Maplewood 0 mid 1st
Sharon in control
Sharon 14, Wilmington 0 in the first: Mikey Rodrigues TD run
Mid 1st: Seneca 7, Titusville 7
Lots of early scoring
Seneca 7, Titusville 0: Ryan Miller 41-yard TD run
Mercer 7, Cochranton 0: Addison 24-yard TD run
After 1: Mercer 7, Cochranton 0
Grove City 7, Slippery Rock 0: Hunter Hohman TD run
McDowell 7, Canada Prep Academy 0: Artis Simmons TD run
Sharon 7, Wilmington 0: Jayveerh White TD run