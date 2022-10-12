High School Football Top 25 Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 10 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind Revealed the Top 25.

Here is the full Top 25 ranking (where the team ranked last week).

25. Cedar Valley Aviators (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win over Mountain View, 32-7

24. Payson Lions (#22)

Previous Result: Lost to Stansbury, 52-14

23. Woods Cross Wildcats (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win over Viewmont, 31-19

22. Morgan Trojans (#24)

Previous Result: Win over Ogden, 49-3

21. Pleasant Grove Vikings (#16)

Previous Result: Lost to Skyridge, 42-0

20. Snow Canyon Warriors (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win over Pine View, 56-14

19. Davis Darts (#25)

Previous Result: Win over Weber, 47-21

18. Park City Miners (#17)

Previous Result: Win over Skyline, 28-15

17. Spanish Fork Dons (#23)

Previous Result: Win over Maple Mountain, 48-0

16. Lone Peak Knights (#13)

Previous Result: Lost to Corner Canyon, 35-6

15. Riverton Silverwolves (#18)

Previous Result: Win over Mountain Ridge, 38-13

14. Bountiful Redhawks (#15)

Previous Result: Win over Northridge, 24-16

13. East Leopards (#14)

Previous Result: Win over Murray, 55-0

12. Farmington Phoenix (#12)

Previous Result: Win over Fremont, 42-28

11. Syracuse Titans (#11)

Previous Result: Win over Layton, 38-0

10. Springville Red Devils (#10)

Previous Result: Win over Salem Hills, 49-14

9. Brighton Bengals (#9)

Previous Results: Bye Week

8. West Panthers (#8)

Previous Results: Win over Kearns, 35-7

7. American Fork Cavemen (#7)

Previous Results: Win over Westlake, 35-7

6. Stansbury Stallion (#6)

Previous Results: Win over Payson, 52-14

5. Bingham Miners (#5)

Previous Result: Win over West Jordan, 48-0

4. Timpview Thunderbirds (#4)

Previous Result: Lost to Lehi, 28-24

3. Skyridge Falcons (#3)

Previous Result: Win over Pleasant Grove, 42-0

2. Corner Canyon Chargers (#2)

Previous Result: Win over Lone Peak, 35-6

1. Lehi Pioneers (#1)

Previous Result: Win over Timpview, 28-24

For a full breakdown of the Top 25 rankings, check out the video at the top of the story.