High School Football Top 25 Rankings Week 9

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind Revealed the Top 25.

Here is the full Top 25 ranking (where the team ranked last week).

25. Davis Darts (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win over Farmington, 17-14

24. Morgan Trojans (#25)

Previous Result: Win over Grantsville, 38-20

23. Spanish Fork Dons (#24)

Previous Result: Win over Wasatch, 56-20

22. Payson Lions (#22)

Previous Result: Win over Tooele, 42-7

21. West Jordan Jaguars (#15)

Previous Result: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 15-7

20. Mountain Ridge Sentinels (#23)

Previous Result: Win over West Jordan, 15-7

19. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (#18)

Previous Result: Win over Pine View, 40-14

18. Riverton Silverwolves (#21)

Previous Result: Win over Herriman, 22-14

17. Park City Miners (#13)

Previous Result: Lost to Brighton, 47-33

16. Pleasant Grove Vikings (#14)

Previous Result: Lost to American Fork, 17-0

15. Bountiful Redhawks (#17)

Previous Result: Win over Viewmont, 17-7

14. East Leopards (#20)

Previous Result: Win over Skyline, 63-24

13. Lone Peak Knights (#10)

Previous Result: Lost to Skyridge, 31-30

12. Farmington Phoenix (#5)

Previous Result: Lost to Davis, 17-14

11. Syracuse Titans (#16)

Previous Result: Win over Fremont, 45-0

10. Springville Red Devils (#12)

Previous Result: Win over Maple Mountain, 74-20

9. Brighton Bengals (#11)

Previous Result: Win over Park City, 47-33

8. West Panthers (#9)

Previous Result: Bye Week

7. American Fork Cavemen (#8)

Previous Result: Win over Pleasant Grove, 17-0

6. Stansbury Stallions (#7)

Previous Result: Win over Mountain View, 49-7

5. Bingham Miners (#6)

Previous Result: Win over Copper Hills, 42-7

4. Timpview Thunderbirds (#4)

Previous Result: Win over Orem, 62-42

3. Skyridge Falcons (#3)

Previous Result: Win over Lone Peak, 31-30

2. Corner Canyon Chargers (#2)

Previous Result: Win over Westlake, 52-14

1. Lehi Pioneers (#1)

Previous Result: Win over Alta, 20-0

For a full breakdown of the Top 25 rankings, check out the video at the top of the story.