High school football Sectional pairings announced – WRBI Radio

Three hundred and thirteen Indiana high school football teams learned who their Sectional opponents will be Sunday during the IHSAA football tournament draw.

Here is how sectionals involving area teams shape up (BOLD denotes WRBI coverage area team):

Class 4A Sectional 23 (8 teams)

Game 1: Bedford-North Lawrence at Shelbyville

Game 2: Martinsville at Greenwood

Game 3: Silver Creek at Jennings County

Game 4: Edgewood at East Central

Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Championship

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner

Class 3A Sectional 31 (8 teams)

Game 1: Lawrenceburg at South Dearborn

Game 2: Greensburg at Rushville

Game 3: Indian Creek at Franklin County

Game 4: Batesville at Centerville

Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Championship

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner

Class 1A Sectional 46 (7 teams)

Game 1: Knightstown at Edinburgh

Game 2: South Decatur at Milan

Game 3: North Decatur at Dr

Semifinals

Game 4: Lincoln at Game 1 Winner

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

The Winner of each Sectional will advance to the Regional round, to be held either Friday, November 11, or Saturday, November 12.

(Information courtesy of the Indiana High School Athletic Association)