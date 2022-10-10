High school football Sectional pairings announced – WRBI Radio
Three hundred and thirteen Indiana high school football teams learned who their Sectional opponents will be Sunday during the IHSAA football tournament draw.
Here is how sectionals involving area teams shape up (BOLD denotes WRBI coverage area team):
Class 4A Sectional 23 (8 teams)
Game 1: Bedford-North Lawrence at Shelbyville
Game 2: Martinsville at Greenwood
Game 3: Silver Creek at Jennings County
Game 4: Edgewood at East Central
Semifinals
Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
Championship
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner
Class 3A Sectional 31 (8 teams)
Game 1: Lawrenceburg at South Dearborn
Game 2: Greensburg at Rushville
Game 3: Indian Creek at Franklin County
Game 4: Batesville at Centerville
Semifinals
Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
Championship
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner
Class 1A Sectional 46 (7 teams)
Game 1: Knightstown at Edinburgh
Game 2: South Decatur at Milan
Game 3: North Decatur at Dr
Semifinals
Game 4: Lincoln at Game 1 Winner
Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
The Winner of each Sectional will advance to the Regional round, to be held either Friday, November 11, or Saturday, November 12.
(Information courtesy of the Indiana High School Athletic Association)